Thursday, Apr 07, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Vehicles' Fitness Testing Via Automated Stations Mandatory From Next Year

Road Transport and Highways Ministry said that fitness testing for heavy goods vehicles and heavy passenger motor vehicles through an ATS will be mandatory from April 1, 2023

Vehicles' Fitness Testing Via Automated Stations Mandatory From Next Year
PTI Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 07 Apr 2022 3:41 pm

The government has made fitness testing of vehicles through Automated Testing Stations (ATS) mandatory in a phased manner starting April next year.

In an official statement, the Road Transport and Highways Ministry (MoRTH) said that fitness testing for heavy goods vehicles and heavy passenger motor vehicles through an ATS will be mandatory from April 1, 2023.

Related stories

Mumbai's New Metro Lines: BJP Says Sena Taking Credit For Work Under Fadnavis Government

While, in the case of medium goods vehicles and medium passenger motor vehicles and light motor vehicles (transport), the requirement will be made compulsory from June 1, 2024.

An Automated Testing Station (ATS) uses mechanical equipment to automate the various tests required to check the fitness of a vehicle.

"The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has issued a notification dated 5th April 2022, regarding mandatory fitness of motor vehicles only through an Automated Testing Station, registered in accordance with rule 175 of the Central Motor Vehicle Rules 1989," it said.

Last year, the ministry said entities like special purpose vehicles, state governments, companies, associations and bodies of individuals may be allowed to open ATS for testing fitness of both personal and transport vehicles.

Fitness testing for personal vehicles (non-transport) is done at the time of renewal of registration (after 15 years).

According to the notification, renewal of certificate of fitness will be for two years for commercial vehicles (transport) that are up to eight years old and one year for commercial vehicles (transport) that are older than eight years. 

Tags

Business National Vehicles Fitness Testing Trucks Testing Vehicles Fitness Testin Gautomated Stations Automated Testing Station Central Motor Vehicle Rules Motor Vehicles Act 2019 Motor Vehicles Act Heavy Vehicles
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Digital Marketing Can Help Your Business To Grow Revenue: Mr. Saif Ahmad Khan, Founder, Luhaif Digitech

Digital Marketing Can Help Your Business To Grow Revenue: Mr. Saif Ahmad Khan, Founder, Luhaif Digitech

NMC Quashes Hopes Of Indian Students With Foreign Medical Degrees To Practise In India

NMC Quashes Hopes Of Indian Students With Foreign Medical Degrees To Practise In India