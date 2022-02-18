Friday, Feb 18, 2022
Vedanta To Invest Up To $20 billion In Semiconductor Biz In India, Roll Out By 2025

Indian conglomerate Vedanta has earmarked USD 15 billion for foray into the electronic chip and display manufacturing space, and plans scale up the investment to as much as USD 20 billion, a senior company official said.

Vedanta

Updated: 18 Feb 2022 2:29 pm

Indian conglomerate Vedanta has earmarked USD 15 billion for foray into the electronic chip and display manufacturing space, and plans scale up the investment to as much as USD 20 billion, a senior company official said. Vedanta's group firm Avanstrate, which will spearhead the semiconductor business, expects to roll out electronic chips and displays from Indian manufacturing plants by 2025, the official of the group's semiconductor arm said on Friday.

"Semiconductor is a long-term business. We are looking at about USD 10 billion on display. Right now we are looking at USD 7 billion in semiconductors that may also go up by another USD 3 billion to further extend it. First 10 year we have engaged to invest up to USD 15 billion. We will evaluate further investment at a later stage," Avanstrate managing director Akarsh Hebbar told PTI. Avanstrate has applied for setting up a semiconductor plant and a display manufacturing unit.

Vedanta has signed a memorandum of understanding with electronics manufacturing services giant Foxconn to form a joint venture company that will manufacture semiconductors in India. Vedanta is the first company to make the announcement to invest in semiconductor manufacturing after the government announced a USD 10 billion (Rs 76,000 crore) program to boost electronic chip and display ecosystem in the country

Business Vedanta Ltd Semiconductors Indian Economy
