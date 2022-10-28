Friday, Oct 28, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business

Vedanta Profit Declines 61% To Rs 1,808 Crore In July-September Period

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 4,615 crore in the year-ago period, Vedanta Ltd said in a regulatory filing

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 28 Oct 2022 4:29 pm

Vedanta Ltd on Friday reported a 60.8 per cent decline in  consolidated net profit at Rs 1,808 crore for the quarter ended September 30 on the back  of higher expenses.
     
The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 4,615 crore in the year-ago period, Vedanta Ltd said in a regulatory filing.
     
The company's expenses during the July-September period increased to Rs 33,221 crore from Rs 23, 171 crore in the year-ago period.
     
Its consolidated income during the quarter under review increased to Rs 37,351 crore from Rs 31,074 crore last year.
     
Vedanta is a diversified natural resources company. 
 

Tags

Business Vedanta Vedanta Group Vedanta Profit Declines Regulatory Filing Natural Resources Company
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Valerie Singleton Puts An End To Lesbian Affair' Rumours

Valerie Singleton Puts An End To Lesbian Affair' Rumours

Unilever Recalls Dove, Other Dry Shampoos Over Cancer Risk  

Unilever Recalls Dove, Other Dry Shampoos Over Cancer Risk  