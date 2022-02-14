Monday, Feb 14, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Vedanta, Foxconn Team Up To Manufacture Semiconductors In India

Vedanta is the first company to make the announcement to invest in semiconductor manufacturing after the government announced a Rs 76,000-crore programme to boost the electronic chip and display ecosystem in the country.

Vedanta, Foxconn Team Up To Manufacture Semiconductors In India
Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal will be the chairman of the joint venture.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 14 Feb 2022 8:24 pm

Indian conglomerate Vedanta on Monday said it has signed a pact with electronics manufacturing services giant Foxconn to form a joint venture (JV) for manufacturing semiconductors in India.

Vedanta is the first company to make the announcement to invest in semiconductor manufacturing after the government announced a Rs 76,000-crore programme to boost the electronic chip and display ecosystem in the country.

This is also the second attempt of Vedanta to enter the semiconductor space after its earlier plans to set up a display unit with about Rs 60,000 crore investment could not take off.

"According to the MoU (memorandum of understanding) signed between the two companies, Vedanta will hold the majority equity in the JV, while Foxconn will be the minority shareholder," the statement said.

It added that Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal will be the chairman of the joint venture.

The targeted project plans to invest in manufacturing semiconductors.

"It will provide a significant boost to domestic manufacturing of electronics in India. Discussions are currently ongoing with a few state governments to finalise the location of the plant," the statement said.

The collaboration between Vedanta and Foxconn follows the government's recent policy announcement for electronics manufacturing and the PLI scheme for incentivising organisations to contribute towards the development of this sector.

"This will be the first joint venture in the electronics manufacturing space after the announcement of the policy," the statement added. 

Tags

Business National Vedanta Group Vedanta Ltd Foxconn Semiconductors Semiconductor Shortage
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Business

PLI For Auto Sector To Create 7.5 Lakh Jobs In Next 5 Years, Says Arun Goel

PLI For Auto Sector To Create 7.5 Lakh Jobs In Next 5 Years, Says Arun Goel

Future Retail's Net Loss Widens To Rs 1,063.4 Crore In December Quarter

Reliance Jio Announces Joint Venture With SES For Satellite-Based Internet

India's Coal Output Surges 6% To 79.60 MT In January

Delhi HC Asks DMRC To Provide Bank Account, FD Details In Execution Plea By DAMEPL

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Akhilesh Yadav campaigns in support of Azam Khan and his son Abdullah Azam Khan in Rampur, Uttar Pradesh.

Knife In The Head?

Roots are photographed near the old village of Aceredo in northwestern Spain. Roofs emerging from the waters have become a common scene every summer at the Lindoso reservoir, in northwestern Spain. In especially dry years, parts of the old village of Aceredo, submerged three decades ago when a hydropower dam flooded the valley, would appear. But never before had the skeleton of the village emerged in its entirety, in the middle of the usually wet winter season.

The Rain In Spain Stays Away From The Plain

Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel pay tribute to those who were killed in the 2019 suicide bombing attack by militants in Pulwama, at a memorial in Lethpora. 40 CRPF personnel were killed in the attack.

Shame and Sorrow

Valentine's Day balloons are displayed at a grocery store in Buffalo Grove, Ill.

Love Goes Around The World

Fashion models walk the runway at the NYFW Fall/Winter 2022 Sergio Hudson fashion show at Spring Studios in New York.

The Ramp In Spring