Tuesday, Jul 19, 2022
Vedanta Board Approves Second Interim Dividend For FY23

Mining giant Vedanta on Tuesday said that its board has approved the second interim dividend of Rs 19.50 per equity share for the current financial year

Updated: 19 Jul 2022 8:17 pm

Mining giant Vedanta on Tuesday said that its board has approved the second interim dividend of Rs 19.50 per equity share for the current financial year.

The total payout would amount to Rs 7,250 crore.

"...the board of directors of the company through resolution passed by circulation on Tuesday, July 19, 2022 has approved second interim dividend of Rs 19.50 per equity share i.e. 1,950 per cent on face value of Re 1 per share for the financial year 2022-23, amounting to Rs 7,250 crore," Vedanta said in a BSE filing.

The record date for the purpose of payment of dividend is July 27.

The interim dividend will be paid within stipulated timelines as prescribed under law.

Vedanta Ltd, a subsidiary of Vedanta Resources Limited, is one of the world's leading oil & gas and metal company with significant operations in oil & gas, zinc, lead, silver, copper, iron ore, steel, and aluminium and power across India, South Africa and Namibia.

