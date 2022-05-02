Monday, May 02, 2022
Vedanta Aluminium To Source 380 MW Green Power For Smelters

Once online, this project has the potential to reduce the company's greenhouse gas emissions by 15,00,000 tonnes of CO2 equivalent annually.

Updated: 02 May 2022 4:20 pm

Vedanta Aluminium on Monday announced it will source 380 MW of green power on a long-term basis for its smelters.

This will be carried out through a power delivery agreement between Vedanta Ltd and Special Purpose Vehicles – affiliates of Sterlite Power Technologies Pvt Ltd (SPTPL).

In a statement, the company said that 180 MW of this Renewable Energy (RE) will be for the aluminium smelter at Jharsuguda, in Odisha, and 200 MW for the Bharat Aluminium Company (BALCO) at Korba, in Chhattisgarh.

"This 380 MW renewable energy power delivery agreement for our aluminium smelters stands true to our mission of aligning the incentives of growth with the imperatives for the planet," Vedanta CEO – aluminium business Rahul Sharma said.

Charting its roadmap to Net Zero by 2050, Vedanta Aluminium is working on a three pronged approach to decarbonise its operations - increasing the quantum of renewable energy in its energy mix, bolstering operational efficiencies to reduce energy consumption, and rapidly transitioning to cleaner fuels and technologies. 

