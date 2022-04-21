US Treasury Department Sanctions Russia's Bitriver; Coinbase Launches NFT Marketplace 

The US Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Asset Control (OFAC) has put sanctions on Bitriver, a Russian crypto mining company, in order to block them from accessing the global financial market.

In other news, Coinbase has launched a beta version of its Web 3.0 enabled social non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace and made it accessible to a small group of testers.

Cryptocurrency Prices

The global crypto market cap increased by 0.44 per cent to $1.93 trillion at 8.50 am. The global crypto volume was up by 14.21 per cent to $90.97 billion, as per Coinmarketcap data.

"The market leader witnessed ups and downs, along with the US stock market variations. Currently, there is no major price catalyst helping maintain support levels," says Gaurav Dahake, CEO and founder, Bitbns.

Bitcoin (BTC), the world’s oldest cryptocurrency, was trading at $41,616.03, higher by 0.59 per cent in the last 24 hours. Ethereum (ETH) was also trading higher by 0.21 per cent at $3,092.13.

Among other major coins, Cardano (ADA) was up by 0.36 per cent at $0.9478, Algorand (ALGO) was trading with a loss of 0.32 per cent at $0.7494 and Binance Coin (BNB) was up by 0.3 per cent at $421.87. While Solana (SOL) was trading with a loss of 1.45 per cent at $106.51, Polkadot (DOT) rose by 2.82 per cent at $19.20.

Today’s top gainer was Cardiocoin (CRDC), which was up by 331.94 per cent at $0.09461. The top loser was SafeDogecoin (SAFEDOGE), which was down by 99.99 per cent at $0.0001036.



Meme Coin And DeFi Prices

Dogecoin (DOGE) was down by 0.27 per cent at $0.141. Its volume to market cap ratio stands at 0.05698. Rival Shiba Inu (SHIB) was down by 0.76 per cent at $0.00002498.

Dogelon Mars (ELON) jumped by 37.44 per cent to trade at $0.000001083, Floki Inu (FLOKI) also gained 0.79 per cent at $0.00002856, and Samoyed Coin (SAMO) was up by 4 per cent at $0.01942.

In the DeFi segment, YFI (yearn.finance) was trading with a gain of 0.75 per cent at $19,305.60, Terra (LUNA) was up by 0.66 per cent at $94.62, Avalanche (AVAX) lost 0.86 per cent at $78.67, Uniswap (UNI) was trading with a gain of 0.55 per cent at $9.47 and Aave (AAVE) was up by 3.28 per cent to trade at $186.97.

Latest Update

Brian E. Nelson, Under Secretary for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence, said in a statement to the press, “Treasury can and will target those who evade, attempt to evade, or aid the evasion of US sanctions against Russia, as they are helping support Putin’s brutal war of choice. The United States will work to ensure that the sanctions we have imposed, in close coordination with our international partners, degrade Kremlin’s ability to project power and fund its invasion.”

The Coinbase social NFT marketplace is accessible at nft.coinbase and all the NFTs will be minted on the Ethereum blockchain. “Beta testers will be able to create a Coinbase NFT profile to buy and sell NFTs using any self-custody wallet, whether that’s Coinbase Wallet or something else. For a limited time, there’ll be no Coinbase transaction fees. However, we’ll eventually add fees, which will be in line with Web3 industry standards, and we’ll provide notice before anything changes,” read a blog post from Coinbase.