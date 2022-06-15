Wednesday, Jun 15, 2022
US SEC Looks Into Insider Trading Safeguards At Exchanges; Crypto Market Still In Red

Amid the ongoing crypto market crash, US SEC is looking at insider trading safeguards in crypto exchanges. Crypto investors push the panic button while the marketcap is still well below the $1 trillion mark.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 15 Jun 2022 9:34 am

The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has sent a letter to at least one big crypto exchange enquiring about whether they have proper safeguards in place to prevent insider trading or not. Sources privy to Fox Business said that this new enquiry line started by the SEC may as well cover other crypto exchanges' operations too.

Meanwhile, the global crypto market cap dipped below the $1 trillion mark and did not recover as of today morning too. The global crypto market capitalisation went up by 4.3 per cent to $975 billion as of 8.50 am. The global crypto volume was $129 billion, as per Coingecko data.

Click here to read more about what experts are saying about the ongoing crypto market crash.

Cryptocurrency Prices

Bitcoin (BTC), the world’s oldest cryptocurrency, was trading at $21,975.14, higher by 2.1 per cent in the last 24 hours. Ethereum (ETH) was up by 8.32 per cent to $1,205.18. 

"Bitcoin continues to struggles trading about $21,900, recording the eighth consecutive day of losses. Ether and other major altcoins continue to struggle as well, recording figures in deep red. The crypto market continues to be plagued with negative uncertainties, investors are pessimistic at the moment," says Gaurav Dahake, CEO and founder, Bitbns.

Among other significant coins, Cardano (ADA) was up by 3.9 per cent at $0.4745; Algorand (ALGO) was trading with a gain of 4.97 per cent at $0.3018, Solana (SOL) was trading with a gain of 9.15 per cent at $29.27, Polkadot (DOT) was up by 5.42 per cent at $7.46, and Binance Coin (BNB) was up by 6.17 per cent at $220.99.


Today’s top gainer was LUNA DOGE TOKEN (LDT), which was up by 436.91 per cent at $0.000007853. The top loser was Solily Protocol (LILY), which was down by 99.55 per cent at $0.000285. 

Meme Coin And DeFi Prices

Dogecoin (DOGE) was down by 4.83 per cent at $0.0553. Its volume to market cap ratio stands at 0.1063. Rival Shiba Inu (SHIB) was down by 0.26 per cent at $0.000008097.

Dogelon Mars (ELON) gained 7.95 per cent to trade at $0.0000002814, Floki Inu (FLOKI) gained 15.49 per cent at $0.000006024, and Samoyed Coin (SAMO) gained 2.48 per cent at $0.004279. 

In the DeFi segment, YFI (yearn.finance) was down by 0.22 per cent at $4,751.93, and Terra Classic (LUNC) was trading with a gain of 1.18 per cent at $0.00005987. Avalanche (AVAX) was down by 2.45 per cent at $16.00, Uniswap (UNI) was trading with a gain of 4.44 per cent at $3.78, and Aave (AAVE) gained 1.19 per cent at $60.18.

