Thursday, Jun 23, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business

Jerome Powell: Fed Aims To Avoid Recession But Says It's Possible

Powell stressed that the Fed's primary goal is to reduce inflation but said he still hopes to achieve a “soft landing”

Jerome Powell: Fed Aims To Avoid Recession But Says It's Possible
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powel AP Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 23 Jun 2022 8:16 am

US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell sought on Wednesday to reassure the public that the Fed will raise interest rates high and fast enough to quell inflation, without tightening credit so much as to throttle the economy and cause a recession. 

Testifying to the Senate Banking Committee, Powell faced skeptical questions from members of both parties about the Fed's ability to tame inflation, which has surged to the top of Americans' concerns as congressional elections near.

Democrats wondered whether the Fed's accelerated rate hikes will succeed in curbing inflation or might instead just tip the economy into a downturn.

Several Republicans charged that the Powell Fed had moved too slowly to begin raising rates and now must speed up its hikes.

Related stories

Why SIPs Bundled With Insurance Don’t Work And What Sebi Bar Means For Investors

Powell acknowledged that a recession is possible as the Fed pushes borrowing costs steadily higher. 

“It's certainly a possibility,” he said in response to a question from Sen. John Tester, a Democrat from Montana. "It's not our intended outcome, but it's certainly a possibility.”

Powell stressed that the Fed's primary goal is to reduce inflation but said he still hopes to achieve a “soft landing” — a reduction in inflation and a slowdown in growth without triggering a recession and high unemployment.

“We do think it's absolutely essential that we restore price stability, really for the benefit of the labour market as much as anything else,” Powell said on the first of two days of testimony as part of the Fed's semiannual report to Congress.

He said the pace of future rate hikes will depend on whether — and how quickly — inflation starts to decline, something the Fed will assess on a “meeting by meeting” basis. 

The central bank's accelerating rate increases — it started with a quarter-point hike in its key short-term rate in March, then a half-point increase in May, then three-quarters of a point last week — has alarmed investors and led to sharp declines in the financial markets.

Powell's testimony comes exactly a week after the Fed announced its three-quarters-of-a-point increase, its biggest hike in nearly three decades, to a range of 1.5 per cent to 1.75 per cent.

With inflation at a 40-year high, the Fed's policymakers also forecast a more accelerated pace of rate hikes this year and next than they had predicted three months ago, with its key rate reaching 3.8 per cent by the end of 2023. That would be its highest level in 15 years. 

Concerns are growing that the Fed will end up tightening credit so much as to cause a recession.

This week, Goldman Sachs estimated the likelihood of a recession at 30 per cent over the next year and at 48 per cent over the next two years.

A senior Republican on the Banking Committee, Sen. Thom Tillis of North Carolina, on Wednesday accused Powell of having taken too long to raise rates, saying the Fed's hikes “are long overdue” and that its benchmark short-term rate should go much higher.

“The Fed has largely boxed itself into a menu of purely reactive policy measures,” Tillis said. 

Tillis, like many Republicans, also blamed President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion financial stimulus package, approved in March 2021, for being excessively large and exacerbating inflation.
 

Tags

Business Jerome Powell US Economy Recession Inflation US GDP Growth US Federal Reserve Republicans Democrats Senate Banking Committee
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Live Streaming Of Sri Lanka Vs Australia, T20 Series - Full Schedule And Where To See SL Vs AUS Live

Live Streaming Of Sri Lanka Vs Australia, T20 Series - Full Schedule And Where To See SL Vs AUS Live

Former Actor Vijayakanth Fine After Surgery To Amputate Three Toes: Sources

Former Actor Vijayakanth Fine After Surgery To Amputate Three Toes: Sources