RBI Turns Net Buyer Of US Dollar In April; Buys $1.965 Billion

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) turned net purchaser of the US currency in April, after it bought $1.965 billion from the spot market, according to RBI's monthly bulletin for June.

In the reporting month, RBI bought $11.965 billion and sold $10 billion in the spot market, the bulletin released on Thursday showed.

In March 2022, RBI had net sold $20.101 billion. It had purchased $4.315 billion and sold $24.416 billion in the spot market, the data showed.

During the fiscal 2022, the central bank had net purchased $17.312 billion. It had bought $113.991 billion and sold $96.679 billion in the spot market in FY22.

In the forward dollar market, the outstanding net purchase at the end of April 2022 was $63.826 billion, compared to a purchase of $65.791 billion in March 2022, the data showed.