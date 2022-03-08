US Bans Russian Oil Imports Over Ukraine Invasion: Joe Biden

The United States is banning all imports of oil and gas from Russia, US President Joe Biden has announced, in a move that aims to pressure Russian President Vladimir Putin to end the war in Ukraine.

Speaking at the White House, Biden said the move targets “the main artery of Russia’s economy”.

“We’re banning all imports of Russian oil and gas and energy. That means Russian oil will no longer be acceptable at US ports and the American people will deal another powerful blow to Putin’s war machine,” he said.