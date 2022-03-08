Tuesday, Mar 08, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

US Bans Russian Oil Imports Over Ukraine Invasion: Joe Biden

Speaking at the White House on Tuesday morning, Biden said the move targets “the main artery of Russia’s economy”.

US Bans Russian Oil Imports Over Ukraine Invasion: Joe Biden
US President Joe Biden AP

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 08 Mar 2022 10:22 pm

The United States is banning all imports of oil and gas from Russia, US President Joe Biden has announced, in a move that aims to pressure Russian President Vladimir Putin to end the war in Ukraine.

Related stories

US To Ban Russian Oil Imports Over Ukraine War; Here's How It Will Affect Other Countries

Speaking at the White House, Biden said the move targets “the main artery of Russia’s economy”.

“We’re banning all imports of Russian oil and gas and energy. That means Russian oil will no longer be acceptable at US ports and the American people will deal another powerful blow to Putin’s war machine,” he said.

Tags

Business International Crude Oil Crude Oil Imports Crude Oil Price Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine Tension Ukraine President Russia-Ukraine Tensions
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Watch | They Called Us Farzi, Lafangey

Watch | They Called Us Farzi, Lafangey

Shane Warne Death: Cricket Legend's Room Had Blood Stains - Thai Police

Shane Warne Death: Cricket Legend's Room Had Blood Stains - Thai Police