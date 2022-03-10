Sensex Rallies Over 1,100 Points, Nifty Above 16,600 As Trends Show BJP Leading In UP

The Indian equity benchmarks mirrored gains in global markets after sharp drop in oil prices eased fears that inflation was about to get worse around the globe. Meanwhile, domestically investor sentiment got a boost after trends indicated that Bharatiya Janata Party ahead in Uttar Pradesh, the country's most populous state, which sends maximum number of MPs to Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. The Sensex rose as much 1,595 points and Nifty 50 index touched an intraday high of 16,757.

As of 9:31 am, the Sensex was up 1,035 points or 1.89 per cent at 55,682 and Nifty 50 index climbed 316 points or 1.93 per cent to 16,661.

Early trends from counting were indicating that Bharatiya Janata Party was leading in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur while Aam Aadmi Party was leading in Punjab.

Buying was visible across sectors as all the 15 sector gauges compiled by the National Stock Exchange were trading higher led by the Nifty Auto and Bank indexes' over 3 per cent gain. Nifty Financial Services, FMCG, Media, PSU Bank, Private Bank, Realty and Consumer Durable indices also rose between 1.5-3 per cent.

Broader markets were also witnessing buying interest as Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 indices rose nearly 2 per cent each.

Tata Motors was top Nifty gainer, the stock rose 6 per cent to Rs 431. Axis Bank, State Bank of India, Maruti Suzuki, Grasim Industries, ICICI Bank, IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finserv and Hindustan Unilever also rose between 3-5 per cent.

On the flipside, Coal India, ONGC, Hindalco, ITC and Cipla were among the notable losers.

The overall market breadth was extremely positive as 2,568 shares were advancing while 320 were declining on the BSE.