UP Govt Signs Rs 5,000 Crore MoA With Tata Technologies To Upgrade 150 ITIs

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said UP's Skill Development department is ushering in a new era where the youth will not only be skilled but also will be made fit for modern-day industry demands

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath PTI

Updated: 27 Feb 2023 8:30 am

Uttar Pradesh government has signed a Memorandum of Association (MoA) of over Rs 5,000 crore with Tata Technologies to upgrade 150 ITIs in the state, an official statement said on Sunday.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said UP's Skill Development department is ushering in a new era where the youth will not only be skilled but also will be made fit for modern-day industry demands. With the MoA, a new platform will be available to enhance the skills of the youth of the state, the statement said. Adityanath said that this MoA will not only help in skill development of the youth of the state but will also prove to be helpful in taking forward the programs of Tata Technologies.

Calling upon the youth, the UP Chief Minister said that they must upgrade their skills with time. "In the rapidly changing world, there have been extensive changes at the technical level, but the ITIs of the state were not upgraded. If we do not keep up with the new technology, we will definitely fall behind. Moving with the times, we also have to join training programmes related to new technology, so the state government is signing an MoA amounting to Rs 5,472 crore with Tata Technologies today," he emphasised. The chief minister said that the laboratories and equipment of our ITIs will be upgraded, as well as good trainers from Tata Technologies will also be available to the ITIs of the state. With this, along with training 35,000 youths every year, they will be able to get jobs in prestigious institutions of Tata and abroad. 

Warren Harris, CEO of Tata Technologies said, "Being an engineering and technology company, the focus of our company is to make the youth here better in this field," he said. He added that under the MoA signed, 150 ITIs will be upgraded in UP. "Along with this, we will run 11 new age long term trades and 23 new short term courses on behalf of our company in these ITIs. Our aim is to develop the skills of the youth here and connect them with employment," he said.

