UP CM Yogi Adityanath Says 21 Countries To Participate In The Global Investors Summit 2023

Laying down the roadmap for achieving the $1-trillion economy dream, chief minister Yogi Adityanath announced that about 21 countries have expressed their interest participate in the Global Investors Summit to be held in February next year.

Uttar Pradesh is inviting investors and the state has set a target of attracting investment of Rs 10 lakh crore through this summit. Partner countries will include the Netherlands, Denmark, Singapore, United Kingdom, and Mauritius. “I am happy to inform you that the Netherlands, Denmark, Singapore, United Kingdom and Mauritius will be participating with us as partner countries in the Global Investors Summit. Apart from this, the state government is also organizing road-shows in 18 countries and 7 major cities of India to invite industrial investors from all over the world to the summit,” said Yogi Adityanath said at the curtain raiser of GIS held in Delhi on November 22.

Uttar Pradesh has set a goal to become a $1-trillion economy, following the Prime Minister's plan to grow India's economy to $5 trillion. The chief minister said that the summit would provide a unified platform to the global investors for cooperation in economic development.

The Uttar Pradesh government would organize roadshows in 18 countries to attract investments ahead of the Global Investors Summit (GIS) to be held in February 2023.

“I would like to inform you that till now we have approached more than 40 countries for support. Out of this, we have requested around 21 countries to partner with us in the grand event, of which several countries including Netherlands, Denmark, Singapore, France, the United Kingdom and Mauritius have extended their support to partner with us,” the chief minister said.

The UP government would hold roadshows in Japan, Germany, Thailand, Mexico, South Africa, Brazil, Australia, France, Netherlands, Belgium, the UAE and Canada. UP’s industrial development minister Nand Gopal Gupta and public works department minister Jitin Prasada would travel to Europe in December to attract investors.

The chief minister said that the state’s business environment significantly improved over time as a result of effective policy assistance and infrastructure development.“For proactive investor connect and handholding, our government has developed a new online system called ‘Nivesh Sarathi’ for signing Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs) and monitoring their implementation, as well as an online Incentive Management System,” he said.

He also said that the government is working on several industrial projects in the state. “The Defence Industrial Corridor is being developed in Uttar Pradesh. Under this, out of 6 nodes, Agra, Aligarh, Kanpur, Lucknow, Jhansi and Chitrakoot in Uttar Pradesh, Aligarh node has already been inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while land allotment is in progress in other nodes.”

Industrial development minister Nand Gopal Gupta said that the summit would showcase the immense potential of the state to attract business.

“Through this flagship investors summit, we aspire to create investment attractiveness of Uttar Pradesh among the investor community and create opportunities for the integrated development of the state. Through the Investors Summit in Lucknow on February 10-12, 2023, we will showcase the immense business opportunities in Uttar Pradesh and create a platform for the global business community to collaborate with us in writing a new India growth story,” he said.