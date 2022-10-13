Unwarranted Stoppages Of Trucks By Police, RTO Pushes Logistics Cost: Report

Unwarranted stoppages of trucks by police and transport authority officials is adding to the logistics cost of industry, according to the commerce and industry ministry's LEADS 2022 (Logistics Ease Across Different States) report.



The issue was cited as a major operating and regulatory concern by the industry of different states.



Giving the feedback to the ministry on ways to improve logistics efficiencies, industry in Assam has stated that there were cases of theft and pilferage of goods in transit on state highway connecting Assam with Kolkata.



They have cited that "unwarranted stoppages of commercial vehicles by the traffic police cause delays in cargo delivery," the report said.



The issue of unwanted stoppage of cargo vehicles by RTO/police authorities was also cited by states, including Karnataka, Kerala, West Bengal and Bihar.



"Multiple stoppages by RTO/police authorities at interstate border/check points is a problem that needs to be addressed," according of industry feedback of Bihar.



"There are multiple stoppages during interstate cargo movement by RTO and police officials to collect informal charges," according of industry feedback of Kerala.



Andhra Pradesh, Assam and Gujarat are among the 15 states and UTs categorised as achievers in the logistics index chart 2022, according to the report.



The index is an indicator of the efficiency of logistical services necessary for promoting exports and economic growth.

