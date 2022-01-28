Friday, Jan 28, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

United Breweries Q3 Profit Down 28% To Rs 91 Cr

United Breweries Ltd reported a 28.4 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 91.02 crore for December quarter 2021-22 on account of inflationary pressures.

United Breweries Q3 Profit Down 28% To Rs 91 Cr
United Breweries Q3 profit down -

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 28 Jan 2022 9:07 pm

United Breweries Ltd, majorly owned by Dutch multinational brewing company Heineken NV, on Friday reported 28.4 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 91.02 crore for December quarter 2021-22 on account of inflationary pressures.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 127.19 crore in the year-ago period, United Breweries Ltd (UBL) said in a regulatory filing.

However, revenue from operations was higher at Rs 3,511.85 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 3,065.89 crore in the same period a year ago.

“Gross margin during the quarter was lower by 390 basis points as compared to last year and lower by 178 basis points vs the preceding quarter. Quarter was impacted by inflationary pressures in packaging materials as a result of general market commodity increases, partly offset by positive price and product mix,” said UBL in a post earning statement.

Total expenses were at Rs 3,394.40 crore as against Rs 2,954.68 crore a year ago.

“The third quarter witnessed robust year-on-year and sequential growth of 19 per cent and 10 per cent respectively, resulting in quarterly volumes back to pre-COVID levels,” the company said.

During the quarter, UBL reported a double-digit growth in all regions.

In North and South regions, UBL recorded 35 per cent and 19 per cent growth, respectively. Regions of East and West posted 12 per cent and 11 per cent growth.

UBL further said its “capex plans continue to be subdued with a focus on the completion of key ongoing projects for the coming season with an outlay expected below Rs 200 crore for the year”.

“Overall liquidity position is strong with about Rs 800 crore bank balances. In the quarter the company pre-paid all remaining term debt,” it added.

On the impact of the ongoing third wave of the pandemic, UBL said it is ensuring continued focus on cost actions and working capital management.

“Although the COVID trajectory is unknown, the company is confident in successfully navigating the current uncertainty with its leadership position, strong brand portfolio and healthy financial position,” it said.

Shares of United Breweries Ltd on Friday settled at Rs 1,547.95 apiece on BSE, up 2.70 per cent from the previous close.

Tags

Business Profit Quarterly Results
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Business

Finance Ministry Allows 2 States To Borrow Additional Rs 7,309 Crore For Power Sector Reforms

Finance Ministry Allows 2 States To Borrow Additional Rs 7,309 Crore For Power Sector Reforms

Piramal Group Plans To Move Supreme Court Challenging NCLAT Order On DHFL

Selling S-400 Missile System To India Shines A Spotlight On Russia's 'Destabilising Role', Says US

Bank credit grows 8.01 pc; deposits 9.28 pc

Adani Total Gas Wins 14 City Gas Licenses, IOC 8

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

AISA, AISF and NSUI activists during Bihar bandh protest over alleged erroneous results of Railway Recruitment Board's Non-Technical Popular Categories (RRB NTPC) exam, in Patna.

Bihar Bandh: Protests Over Incorrect Railway Exam Results

NCC cadets perform during the Prime Minister's NCC rally, at Cariappa Parade Ground in New Delhi.

NCC Cadets Perform During Prime Minister's NCC Rally In Delhi

Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic, left, poses with top local official Marko Carevic during a ceremony in the municipal building in Budva, Montenegro. Djokovic arrived to receive a plaque declaring him an honorary citizen of the town.

Novak Djokovic Feted In Montenegro Amid New Virus Test Doubts

Kristina Mladenovic of France and Ivan Dodig of Croatia kiss their trophy after defeating Australia's Jaimee Fourlis and compatriot Jason Kubler in the mixed doubles final at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia.

Australian Open 2022, Day 12: Kristina Mladenovic-Ivan Dodig Pair Wins Mixed Doubles Final

A man cleans statues of Chinese gods in preparation for the celebration of the Lunar New Year at the Kwan In Thang Temple on the outskirts of Jakarta, Indonesia.

Chinese New Year 2022: Preparations Of Celebration Are Underway