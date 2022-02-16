Wednesday, Feb 16, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Uniphore Raises $400 Million At $2.5 Billion Valuation In Series E Funding

With this round, the Chennai-headquartered Uniphore's total funding has touched $610 million at a valuation of $2.5 billion.

Uniphore Raises $400 Million At $2.5 Billion Valuation In Series E Funding
Uniphore's conversational automation engine delivers innovative solutions to help enterprises.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 16 Feb 2022 7:14 pm

Uniphore, the start-up which is into conversational automation, has raised $400 million in its Series-E funding round, led by foreign fund NEA, March Capital and other existing investors along with new entities, at a valuation of $2.5 billion.

With this round, the Chennai-headquartered Uniphore's total funding has touched $610 million at a valuation of $2.5 billion.

The company, co-founded by Umesh Sachdev, who is also the chief executive, said this is its largest to date and will be used to extend its technology and market leadership with advancements in voice AI, computer vision and tonal emotion, apart from expanding its operations to North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific.

The market for automating enterprise conversations has rapidly accelerated in the past few years as companies recognise the impact of positive customer interactions on their brand image and customer loyalty. As a result, many businesses have turned to artificial intelligence and automation to create smooth and frictionless customer experiences.

Uniphore's conversational automation engine delivers powerful and innovative solutions to help enterprises not just survive but thrive amidst all the demands placed on them by customers. He said that with this investment, Hilarie Koplow-McAdams of NEA will be on the board of Uniphore. 

Tags

Business National Funding
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Business

Moody's Changes Vedanta's Outlook From Stable To Negative

Moody's Changes Vedanta's Outlook From Stable To Negative

Tata Group Will Make Air India Financially Fit, Technologically Most Advanced, Says Chandrasekaran

Budget 2022 Proposals, Monetary Policy Set Tone For Economic Revival, Says RBI

RBI Becomes Net Seller Of US Dollar In December; Sells $2.92 Billion

Approximately 6.26 Crore ITRs Were Filed For FY'21; 4.5 Crore Processed

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Residents pose with the Beijing Winter Olympics and Paralympics mascots ice sculptures and an illuminated torch on display with the ice sculptures lit by colorful lights at the Longqingxia Ice and Snow Festival, during the Lantern Festival in Yanqing district of Beijing.

Longqingxia Ice And Snow Festival

Workers continue in a clean-up campaign after an oil spill, on Pocitos Beach in Ancon, Peru.

Peru Oil Spill Disaster: Beaches Deserted Amid Slow Clean Up

A Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) F-16C fighter jet performs an aerial display during the Singapore Airshow 2022 at Changi Exhibition Centre in Singapore.

Spectacular Sights At Singapore Airshow

A student arrives at her school that re-opened after Karnataka High Court's interim order restraining students from wearing religious symbols inside the classroom, in Udupi. The Karnataka Government announced for the re-opening of the colleges for degree students following the High Court's interim order.

Schools Reopen In Karnataka Following The Hijab Row

Prime Minister Narendra Modi performs aarti, on the occasion of Ravidas Jayanti at Ravidas temple, in New Delhi.

PM Modi And Other Leaders Visit Temples On Ravidas Jayanti