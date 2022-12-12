Uniparts India Makes Tepid Market Debut; Shares Settle Nearly 7% Lower

Shares of engineering systems and solutions provider Uniparts India made a tepid market debut on Monday and settled nearly 7 per cent lower against the issue price of Rs 577.

The company's shares debuted at Rs 575 -- 0.34 per cent lower than the issue price of Rs 577 on the BSE. During the day, it fell 7 per cent to Rs 536.15. It settled at Rs 539.55 apiece, a decline of 6.49 per cent.

On the NSE, it started the trade at Rs 575 and ended at Rs 537.60 per share, lower by 6.82 per cent.

Its market valuation was at Rs 2,435.19 crore on the BSE.

In volume terms, 5.06 lakh shares were traded on the BSE during the day and 75.30 lakh shares on the NSE.

The Initial Public Offer (IPO) of Uniparts India was subscribed 25.32 times earlier this month.

The IPO of up to 1,44,81,942 equity shares had a price range of Rs 548-577 per share.

Uniparts India is a global manufacturer of engineered systems and solutions.

