Friday, Dec 02, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

Uniparts India IPO Receives 25.32 Times Subscription On Final Day

Home Business

Uniparts India IPO Receives 25.32 Times Subscription On Final Day

The category meant for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 67.14 times, while the quota for non-institutional investors got 17.86 times subscription

IPO
Uniparts India is a global manufacturer of engineered systems and solutions

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 02 Dec 2022 5:53 pm

The Initial Public Offer (IPO) of engineering systems and solutions provider Uniparts India was subscribed 25.32 times on the last day of subscription on Friday.

The IPO received bids for 25,66,29,175 shares against 1,01,37,360 shares on offer, according to NSE data.

The category meant for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 67.14 times, while the quota for non-institutional investors got 17.86 times subscription and the portion for Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) 4.61 times.

The IPO of up to 1,44,81,942 equity shares had a price range of Rs 548-577 a share.

On Tuesday, Uniparts India said it has raised Rs 251 crore from anchor investors.

Since the IPO is entirely an Offer for Sale (OFS), the company will not receive any proceeds from the public issue.

Uniparts India is a global manufacturer of engineered systems and solutions. It is one of the leading suppliers of systems and components for the off-highway market in agriculture and construction, forestry and mining and aftermarket sectors on account of its presence across over 25 countries.

Axis Capital, DAM Capital Advisors and JM Financial were the managers to the offer.

Related stories

Indian IPO Market On A Swing, Raises Rs 41,496 Crore In Q3 FY23, Says Report

Uniparts India Fixes IPO Price Band At Rs 548-577

Tags

Business Uniparts India IPO Uniparts India IPO Market Primary Market
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Enormous Potential For Film-Making In Bihar: Nitish Kumar

Enormous Potential For Film-Making In Bihar: Nitish Kumar

JNU Campus Defaced With Anti-Brahmin Slogans

JNU Campus Defaced With Anti-Brahmin Slogans