Union Budget 2023-24: Finance Minister Sitharaman To Begin Pre-Budget Meetings Today 

Union Budget 2023-24 preparations have started. As per updates from the Ministry of Finance, the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will begin her pre-budget meetings from today. While the pre-budget meetings are expected to be held with various stakeholders, on Monday, the consultations will be with experts in climate change and infrastructure.

The Finance Ministry’s official statement even mentioned that the pre-budget meetings will be held virtually and the idea is to seek suggestions for the upcoming Union Budget 2023-24. The official tweet reads, “Union Finance Minister Smt. @nsitharaman will start her #PreBudget2023 consultations with different stakeholder Groups from tomorrow, 21st Nov 2022, in New Delhi, in connection with the forthcoming Union Budget 2023-24. The meetings will be held virtually. (1/2).”

In previous reports, the ministry also mentioned that the fund requirements along with receipts of Ministries/Departments will also be discussed in these pre-budget meetings. The latest official tweet adds, “Finance Minister Smt. @nsitharaman will be holding her 1st #PreBudget2023 consultations with the of captains from Industry & experts of #Infrastructure and #ClimateChange in two groups, tomorrow, 21st Nov. 2022, in forenoon and afternoon. (2/2)”

As per latest updates, Sitharaman will continue these pre-budget meetings for another few days. On Tuesday, the Finance Minister is expected to meet representatives from the financial sector and capital markets along with agriculture and agro-processing industry.

Following this meeting, on November 24, the minister is expected to meet experts from social sector like health, education, water and sanitation.

As per several media reports, in Union Budget 2023-24, there is a likelihood that climate change will be a priority area. Hence, there is a buzz that some special allocations may be made towards that. However, Outlook couldn’t independently verify these claims.