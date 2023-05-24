Tuesday, Jun 06, 2023
Union Bank of India (UBI) Revises Fixed Deposit Interest Rates; Offers 7% For 399-Day FD

Union Bank of India (UBI) Revises Fixed Deposit Interest Rates; Offers 7% For 399-Day FD

Union Bank of India has revised the interest rates for its fixed deposits (FDs) below Rs 2 crore effective May 23, 2023. The bank now offers the highest rate of 7 per cent for a 399-day FD

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 24 May 2023 5:51 pm

Union Bank of India (UBI) has recently revised the interest rates for its fixed deposits (FDs) below Rs 2 crore. For a 181-day to less than a year FD, the interest rate was hiked by 10 bps to 5.35 per cent. Its new 399-day FD scheme offers the highest interest rate of 7 per cent.

However, the rates have been lowered by 10 bps for 121-180-day FDs and some medium-term deposits. The new rates are effective from May 23, 2023.

Interest Rate Revision

For short-term FDs, maturing between 7 and 45 days, the bank continues to offer the same interest rate of 3 per cent. For FDs maturing between 46 and 90 days, the bank offers an interest rate of 4.05 per cent.

For FDs with a maturity period of 91 to 120 days earned an interest rate of 4.30 per cent and FDs for 121 to 180 days earned 4.40 per cent, previously. The bank has now clubbed these tenures and offers 4.30 per cent for all deposits between 91 to 180 days. For FDs with tenure of 181 days to less than a year, the interest rate was hiked by 10 bps to 5.35 per cent.

When it comes to medium-term FDs, a lot of revision has been made. Now, FDs maturing between one year and 398 days earn an interest rate of 6.30 per cent. For the 399-day tenure, the bank offers 7 per cent interest rate. For FDs with 400-day tenure to less than 3 years, the interest rate is 6.30 per cent. Earlier for 444-day tenure, the bank offered 6.70 per cent; for 445 days to 598 days, the interest is 6.60 per cent, and for 599 days, the interest is 7 per cent.

In terms of long-term FDs the rates have remained unchanged. The bank continues to offer 6.50 per cent for 3 years. For a tenure ranging from 3 years to 10 years, Union Bank offers 6.70 per cent.

Premium for Senior & Super Senior Citizens

Like all other banks, Union Bank of India provides higher rates to senior and super-senior citizens.

Senior Citizen FDs: Senior citizens receive an additional interest rate of 0.50 per cent above the normal rates. The highest interest rate offered to senior citizens is 7.50 per cent for a tenure of 399 days.

Super Senior Citizen FDs: Super senior citizens enjoy an additional interest rate of 0.75 per cent above the normal rates, taking their interest rate to 7.75 per cent for fixed deposits having tenure of 399 days.

