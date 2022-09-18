Often, it gets tough to pick a sneaker that you can use for running as well as training, but I recently came across Under Armour’s HOVR Machina 3 which comes with significant improvements over its predecessors in the HOVR Machina line.

One might ask why a running shoe from Under Armour when you already have the likes of Nike, Adidas, and Asics, among others. For the uninitiated, Under Armour has produced some of the finest training and running shoes and HOVR Machina 3 is a testament.

It features an updated midsole, a comfortable upper, and Bluetooth connectivity.

The new upper design is made of an engineered warp spacer mesh which is quite breathable and comfortable for foot movement during training and running.

The heel is another noticeable area due to the unique design but this ensures that your ankle is supported well.

The midsole is where major changes have been brought in.

Instead of Under Armour’s premier plated shoes, UA has introduced dual-density HOVR midsole foam in the Machina 3 to make the sole more responsive.

The sole gives you ample cushioning on the heel and gives enough response on the forefoot and that also is the reason the shoe gives you more stability while running or training.

Unlike other running shoes, this shoe, however, is slightly on the heavier side.

What’s interesting is the Machina 3 has a Bluetooth chip embedded in the midsole that connects with the UA MapMyRun app. Through this, you can check your metrics including running distance, speed, cadence, stride, and more.

The app is simple and gives you more insights into your performance with the shoe.

That said, I loved the experience of using the Machina 3, be it for running or gym sessions. The shoe is highly comfortable and you can wear it for hours without feeling any strain.

Under Armour HOVR Machina 3

The Under Armour HOVR Machina 3 is a versatile shoe and those who add one or two days of running to their usual workout schedule in a week would find it really helpful as they wouldn’t have to pick separate shoes for different activities.

At Rs 14,999, it is priced at par with most high-end performance shoes, but what I really liked about this shoe is you get a chip that’s tracking your activity so in case you don’t fancy a smartwatch while running or training, the shoe will do the metrics tracking for you.