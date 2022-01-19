Thursday, Jan 20, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Uncertainty Continues In Crypto Market; Check Prices of BTC, ETH, SHIB, DOGE here

Bitcoin was up by 0.08 per cent, while SHIB was down by 3.21 per cent at 8.22 am, according to Coinmarketcap data.

Uncertainty Continues In Crypto Market; Check Prices of BTC, ETH, SHIB, DOGE here
Dogecoin shiba inu crypto currency digital payment -

Trending

Updated: 19 Jan 2022 6:11 pm

As uncertainty over cryptocurrencies prevailed in the minds of investors, prices of major cryptos, including Bitcoin, Ethereum and Shiba Inu, were showing signs of lack of direction. The global crypto market cap fell by 0.66 per cent at $2.01 trillion at 8.22 am, according to Coinmarketcap data. The trading volume was up by 0.21 per cent at $77.48 billion. 

Milo, an American real estate fintech company, became the first company in the US to launch a crypto-based mortgage lending product. Customers of Milo can pledge their Bitcoin (BTC) holdings and take a loan against that for buying real estate. The period of repayment of this loan can be extended up to 30 years, said a report by prnewswire.com. Josip Rupena, CEO and founder of Milo, was quoted as saying in the same report, “The world is changing rapidly, with how consumers make and invest their $2 trillion in crypto wealth. With our new crypto mortgage, we can expand our offerings to consumers that were previously denied by other banking firms just for having crypto.”

MILO CREDITMILO CREDIT

Related stories

Why Have Cryptocurrencies Been In The Eye Of The Storm?

UK Govt Cracks Down On Misleading Crypto Advertisements; Shiba Inu Falls 

Bitcoin, SHIB Under Pressure; PM Narendra Modi Calls For Collective Action On Cryptos

Meanwhile, investors of the world’s oldest cryptocurrency, Bitcoin have paid little to no heed to this major positive use case of BTC. As of 8.22 am, coinmarketcap data showed that Bitcoin was trading with a nominal gain of 0.08 per cent at $42,321.77.

“Bitcoin is stuck around the $40,000 support level with the resistance zone between $43,000 and $45,000. Bitcoin appears to be oversold in the Asia trading day, but the upside remains limited at the moment. The market is performing with mixed patterns reflecting the nervousness as well as anxiety about the US and global economies,” says Gaurav Dahake, CEO & Founder Bitbns.

The second largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, Ethereum (ETH), was down by 1.86 per cent at $3,156.57. Its volume to market cap ratio stands at 0.03408.

Among other major coins, Cardano (ADA) was down by 5.9 per cent at $1.50. Algorand (ALGO), which is known as the Ethereum killer, is down by 2.44 per cent at $1.32; its market cap now stands at $8,528,826,205. Binance Coin (BNB) is down by 1.14 per cent at $470.09, while Solana (SOL) is up by 0.11 per cent at $140.94. Polkadot (DOT) is down by 2.33 per cent at $25.21.

Today’s top gainer was Patron (PAT), which is up by 1,782.73 per cent at $0.04277. The top loser was Wine Shares (WINE) which is down by 86.56 per cent at $1,399.80.

Meme Coins And DeFi

Dogecoin (DOGE) is down by 1.29 per cent at$0.1675. Its volume to market cap ratio stands at 0.04025. Rival Shiba Inu (SHIB) is also down by 3.21 per cent at $0.00002817.

Dogelon Mars (ELON) is trading with a loss of 2.33 per cent at $0.000001233, Floki Inu (FLOKI) crashed by 10.01 per cent at $0.00005347, while Samoyed Coin (SAMO) is down by 2.52 per cent at $0.01839

In the DeFi segment, YFI (yearn.finance) was trading with a gain of 5.03 per cent at $33,353.92, Terra (LUNA) was up by 2.79 per cent at $79.90, Avalanche (AVAX) was down by 1.23 per cent at $85.86, Uniswap (UNI) was down by 5.62 per cent at $16.05, while Aave (AAVE) was down by 1.37 per cent at $234.02.

Current Updates

BXM Operations, a subsidiary of BitMEX, a crypto exchange headquartered in Seychelles has signed a deal to buy one of Germany's oldest banks, Bankhaus von der Heydt. However, it remains to be seen whether BaFin (Bundesanstalt für Finanzdienstleistungsaufsicht), Germany’s Financial Regulator, allows this deal to go through or not. Alexander Höptner, CEO of BXM Operations, was quoted as saying in the blog announcement of this deal as, “Through combining the regulated digital assets expertise of Bankhaus von der Heydt with the crypto innovation and scale of BitMEX, I believe we can create a regulated crypto products powerhouse in the heart of Europe.”

Tags

Business Crypto
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Business

5G Scare: Why Air India Had To Cancel Its Flights To The US

5G Scare: Why Air India Had To Cancel Its Flights To The US

Why Bajaj Finance Stock Price Is Shooting Through The Roof

ICICI Lombard General Q3 Profit Remains Flat At Rs 318 Crore

Digital Payments Record 40% Annual Growth At September-End 2021: RBI

Central Bank of Iran to Launch National Cryptocurrency; Ethereum Falls  

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Lake Michigan is covered with snow and ice at Montrose Beach in Chicago.

Snow And Ice Cover Lake Michigan

Late singer Mac Miller in a still from his most popular song 'Self Care' (2018). The song has over 345 million views on YouTube.

Remembering Mac Miller: Top 5 Songs By The Artist On His Birthday

Naomi Osaka of Japan plays a forehand return to Madison Brengle of the U.S. during their second round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia.

Australian Open 2022, Day 3: Rafael Nadal, Ash Barty, Naomi Osaka, Alexander Zverev Enter 3rd Round

A view of Sadar Bazar after Delhi government imposed odd even rule on shops due to surge in COVID-19 cases in Delhi.

A View Of Sadar Bazar And Sarojini Nagar Market Following Delhi Govt's Odd-Even Rule

Commuters drive past the landamark Rumi Darwaza in Lucknow, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh.

India Continues To Shiver In The Cold