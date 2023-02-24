Friday, Feb 24, 2023
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

Uncertainties Cloud Global Economy, G20 Nations Must Resolutely Address Challenges: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das

Home Business

Uncertainties Cloud Global Economy, G20 Nations Must Resolutely Address Challenges: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das

The central bank chief was speaking at the inaugural session of the meeting of G20 finance ministers and central bank governors

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 24 Feb 2023 3:21 pm

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das on Friday called upon G20 nations to resolutely address the challenges, like threats to financial stability and debt distress that confront the global economy.

Addressing the inaugural session of the meeting of G20 finance ministers and central bank governors, Das said although the outlook for the global economy has improved in recent months and there is now greater optimism that the world may avoid a deep recession and only experience slow growth or softer recession,"yet uncertainties lie ahead of us."

"Together we must resolutely address the challenges that confront us, including those that are of medium to long-term nature such as threat to financial stability, debt distress, climate finance, fractures in global trade and strains on global value chains. We must promote greater global economic cooperation and position the global economy on a trajectory of strong sustainable balanced and inclusive growth," Das said.

Related stories

Nirmala Sitharaman Holds Bilateral Meetings With G20 Ministers; Pitches For Global Framework To Regulate Cryptocurrencies

Risks To Global Economy, Debt Vulnerabilities To Figure At G20 Ministerial Meet Starting Friday

Not Sufficient Emphasis On Jobs In FY24 Budget, Says Former RBI Governor Subbarao

This is the first meeting of the finance ministers and central bank governors of G20—a grouping of developing and developed nations—under the India Presidency.

The RBI Governor said G20 is poised for a transformational journey and within the finance track, the effort will be to entrench unwavering faith in G20 as a multilateral forum to address challenges.

In her inaugural address, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the G20 discussions in 2023 under the India Presidency will focus on exploring holistic solutions to most pressing global challenges.

"The G20 can transform lives across the globe by leveraging the complementary strengths of members while respecting country needs and circumstances. It can be an incubator of new ideas... and a forum to listen to the voices of the 'Global South'," Sitharaman said.

Tags

Business RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das G20 Summit G20 Summit 2023 G20 Finance Ministers And Central Bank Governors (FMCBG)
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

MCD House Chaos: BJP, AAP Members Exchange Blows, Hurl Plastic Bottles; Mayor Alleges BJP Councillors Tried To Attack Her

MCD House Chaos: BJP, AAP Members Exchange Blows, Hurl Plastic Bottles; Mayor Alleges BJP Councillors Tried To Attack Her

Grateful For Operation Ganga But What Lies Ahead?: Ukraine Returnee Indian Students A Year After Russian Invasion

Grateful For Operation Ganga But What Lies Ahead?: Ukraine Returnee Indian Students A Year After Russian Invasion