Ultraviolette F77, India’s ‘Fastest Electric Bike’, Launched At Rs 3.8 Lakh

The Ultraviolette F77 has a top speed of 150kmph and offers a range of 307km on a single charge

Updated: 24 Nov 2022 2:21 pm

Bengaluru-based EV startup Ultraviolette on Thursday launched the much-awaited F77 electric motorcycle in India, more than three years after it was first unveiled.

The Ultraviolette F77 has a top speed of 150kmph and offers a range of 307km on a single charge for its top-end variant. 

The electric bike is priced at an ex-showroom price of Rs 3.8 lakh.

The Ultraviolette F77 is locally designed and engineered, and the bike will be introduced in a phased manner, starting with Bengaluru. It will subsequently enter the US and Europe as well.

The electric bike is available in three forms: Airstrike, Shadow, and Laser. 

It is powered by an integrated 10.3 kWh Lithium-ion battery architecture on the top variant, the F77 Recon, that produces a staggering 95 Nm of peak torque and 29 kW (38.9 HP) of peak power.

The pre-bookings for the electric motorcycle started on October 23, 2022. The company last month claimed that the F77 had received more than 70,000 pre-bookings from 190 countries.

Initially showcased in November 2019, the company’s plans to launch the electric bike were delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The company said the battery architecture and battery management system of the electric motorcycle have been designed and developed in-house by Ultraviolette.

The F77 has 2.5X higher battery capacity than existing electric two-wheelers in India, according to the company.

Ultraviolette also announced a limited edition series of the F77 and only 77 units will be manufactured.

The limited edition vehicles will be available in meteor grey with afterburner yellow. The limited edition bike features 30.2 kW (40.5 HP) of peak power and 100 Nm of peak torque, delivering 0 to 100 km/h acceleration in 7.8 seconds with a top speed of 152 km/h.

