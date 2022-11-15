Ultrahuman M1 Review: A Unique Fitness Tracker!

Have you noticed some people with a black patch on their arms and wondered what it’s all about? Let’s talk about what’s that and why it’s being used.

So basically Ultrahuman, a fitness tech start-up, has come up with Ultrahuman Cyborg, a sensor that sticks to your body and tracks your metabolic fitness.

However, the Ultrahuman M1 Fitness Tracker is unlike a smartwatch or a smart band, as the sensor keeps glued to your arm and there is a tiny needle that remains inside you.

Bio wearables are the talk of the town these days as people are trying out things beyond mobile apps and smartwatches to track their fitness levels.

So, I decided to spend two weeks with the Ultrahuman M1 Fitness Tracker to keep an eye on the glucose levels in my body. This biosensor basically reads your blood glucose levels real time.

But what’s really interesting is you get a fair idea of how your body reacts to certain food and tells you more about your body.

Ultrahuman M1 Fitness Tracker: How’s the overall experience?

For someone who has extensively used good smartwatches to track activity and other fitness metrics, Ultrahuman M1 Fitness Tracker was like a different experience altogether.

You can check the impact of food, activity and lifestyle on your body. It also measures your stress levels and sudden drop in blood glucose, etc.

You can check the effect on different types of food in your body, for example, during the review, I was trying intermittent fasting, using just 8–9-hour window to consume all the calories, and mostly it used to basic but high-protein diet.

I had an idea that not all is well with my digestion but I figured that high-protein diet all the time is not working for me, so I switched to veggies and other items.

I saw glucose levels drop drastically often early in the morning but fared well on several occasions with the overall metabolic zone well in control.

It also alerts your about ‘hyperglycemic’ event, meaning your glucose level is well above the maximum target of 110mg/dL.

Initially it was tough to understand so many data and metrics but I spend a good time with the Ultrahuman app and that’s how I got to know how to use this device well and understand the data it records.

For the two weeks I was using this device, I was aiming for some fat loss so I got an average score of 82 out of 100 which is decent enough and an indicator that things were going in the right place.

Yes, it a cool device and quite simple to just scan it and get your metabolic score readings. That said, you would have to give it some time to get the best out of it.

Ultrahuman M1 Fitness Tracker: What are the downsides?

The idea of a chip tracking your glucose levels all the time is good and the fitness metrics you can check on the Ultrahuman app is great. There are a lot of insights and tips and study material as well to increase your knowledge about food and your body, especially for those looking to lose some inches. And honestly, it did help me in gauging the status and take right decisions about food, rest, and other things required to bring your body in shape.

But it’s one thing to place the sensor on your arm and cover it with a black water-resistant patch and go on tracking vital metrics for about 2 weeks. But the sensor expires in 14 days so you need to go through the process all over again and removing the sensor already placed on your arm is a task really as it sticks so well that it’s really tough to take it off. It’s not painful but it does get irritating at times.

Secondly, to get the best results, you need to log the details of your meals on the app which is tiresome on some occasions.

Ultrahuman M1 Fitness Tracker: Price

Placing that Ultrahuman sensor with a tiny needle on your arm may not hurt much but the overall pricing of the device definitely would.

There are several packages -Rs 4,999 for 2 weeks trial, Rs 24,999 for 12 weeks, Rs 48,999 for Rs 24 weeks, and Rs 1,04,999 for 52 weeks – which is expensive to say the least.

I feet the product is indeed great and a step in the right direction to aware users about metabolic health and how small steps can give better results but the pricing is indeed high and not everyone may be able to benefit from it.

Ultrahuman M1 Fitness Tracker: Verdict

The appetite for a good fitness tracker is increasing these days and i enjoyed Ultrahuman M1 tracker. It’s indeed a unique approach and may help those struggling with fitness issues.

The insights and material in the app did help me understand a lot of things about my body and the impact of the food I was consuming.

The only issue is you would need a new sensor after every two weeks and not everyone can spend around Rs 5,000 for a new sensor. Even those who can, my lose interest soon.

Those into sports and athletics can gain immensely from this tracker but in the end it all comes down to the price which is on the higher side so it may discourage a lot of people.

However, those who can afford it, can benefit a lot if they spend a good time understanding the metrics and other details on the app.