Ukrainians Buy USDT At 5% Premium; Shiberse Offers Lands; BTC, ETH, SHIB Down

Due to the restrictions imposed on cash transactions, Ukrainians are resorting to crypto-blockchain-based stable coins, including USDT. SHIB, BONE and LEASH crypto holders to get VIP access to Shiberse.

Ukrainians Buy USDT At 5% Premium; Shiberse Offers Lands; BTC, ETH, SHIB Down
Ethereum

Updated: 28 Feb 2022 9:52 am

With Ukraine’s Central Bank putting restrictions on all digital cash transactions in the country, citizens are resorting to crypto-blockchain-based stable coins. Due to this the price of USDT, a crypto-blockchain-based stable coin, is trading at a premium of 5 per cent in Ukraine’s popular crypto exchange Kuna. It may be noted that the prices of stablecoins largely remain unchanged. Meanwhile, Shiba Inu developers in an AMA (Ask Me Anything) event announced the key availability details of 99,000 LANDS in its virtual metaverse Shiberse.

The global crypto market cap declined by 2.32 per cent at $1.71 trillion. The crypto trading volume, however, is up by 20.18 per cent at $81.9 billion, as of 8.41 am, as per Coinmarketcap data.

Cryptocurrency Prices

Bitcoin (BTC), the world’s oldest cryptocurrency, was trading at $37,772.03, lower by 2.27 per cent in the last 24 hours.

Ethereum (ETH), the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalisation, was also down by 3.8 per cent at $2,607.29.

“The market leader, Bitcoin has retraced by 1.7 per cent and is currently trading at $37,948.61. Ether has dropped by 2.6 per cent and AVAX has retracted by nearly 7 per cent in the last 24 hours. The market is bearish and the resistance zone will be a hurdle, especially with the current price bounce,” says Gaurav Dahake, CEO and founder, Bitbns.

Among other major coins, Cardano (ADA) was up by 1.06 per cent at $0.8657, Algorand (ALGO) was down by 3.65 per cent at $0.7939; its market cap was at $5,255,435,004. Binance Coin (BNB) was down by 2.01 per cent at $360.17, while Solana (SOL) was also down by 1.46 per cent at $86.57 and Polkadot (DOT) by 2.06 per cent at $17.40.

Today’s top gainer was Trodl (TRO), which was up by 981.19 per cent at $0.006388. The top loser was ELEF WORLD (ELEF), which was down by 96.21 per cent at $0.0004501.

Meme Coin And DeFi Prices

Dogecoin (DOGE) was down by 1.92 per cent at $0.123. Its volume to market cap ratio stands at 0.03465. Rival Shiba Inu (SHIB) was also down by 2.88 per cent at $0.00002329.

Dogelon Mars (ELON) was trading with a loss of 2.38 per cent at $0.0000007561. Floki Inu (FLOKI) was, however, down by 6.57 per cent at $0.00003013, while Samoyed Coin (SAMO) lost 1.75 per cent at $0.01902.

In the DeFi segment, YFI (yearn.finance) was trading with a loss of 5.53 per cent at $19,304.99, while Terra (LUNA) was down by 5.74 per cent at $71.90. Avalanche (AVAX) lost 7.54 per cent at $73.64, Uniswap (UNI) gained 9.21 per cent to trade at $9.68, and Aave (AAVE) declined 0.44 per cent to $130.77.

Latest Updates

Ukraine’s Central Bank has banned the issuance of foreign currency at retail banking branches and restricted the cash transfer mechanism. So, Ukraine’s citizens are now resorting to crypto-blockchain-based stablecoins, apart from Bitcoin and Ethereum to transact. Kuna’s founder Michael Chobanian said in an interview to Coindesk, “We're talking about millions of dollars of cash that wants to go into crypto… but we can't find people who are willing to do the opposite, sell it.”

Shiba Inu developers in an AMA event shared some key details regarding the buying process of lands in their Shiberse. They said that about 35,000 LANDS will be launched at first and SHIB, BONE and LEASH crypto holders will get VIP access to buy, view and bid on them. This will be the first part of the 10-day launch event. In the second part, they will offer their metaverse Lands for buying to everyone, as per various media sources.

