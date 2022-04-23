Ukraine Slaps Martial Law On Crypto Purchases; Polygon Dives Deep Into Web 3; BTC, SHIB Fall

Ukraine’s central bank has put a limit on the purchase of cryptocurrencies using its local currency, Ukrainian hryvnia, in order “to prevent an unproductive outflow of capital from the country."

Polygon (MATIC) plans to invest $100 million in customizable ‘Supernet’ chain projects that developers can use to run their blockchain applications at reduced costs. This project is part of Polygon’s Web 3.0 developments. Read more about Web 3.0 here.

Cryptocurrency Prices

The global crypto market cap decreased by 1.71 per cent to $1.84 trillion at 8.50 am. The global crypto volume was also down by 24.98 per cent to $79.98 billion, as per Coinmarketcap data.

Bitcoin (BTC), the world’s oldest cryptocurrency, was trading at $39,528.43, lower by 2.45 per cent in the last 24 hours. Ethereum (ETH) was also trading lower by 1.29 per cent at $2,959.27.

" Bitcoin dipped below $40,000 and altcoins retraced lower, suggesting that the current pullback may be temporary. At the moment, trading conditions imply uncertainty that traders are witnessing as a result of lingering macroeconomic and geopolitical risks," says Gaurav Dahake, CEO and founder, Bitbns.

1/5 *Super* excited to introduce #PolygonSupernets, powered by @0xPolygonEdge! 🦄💫



Polygon Supernets are dedicated, scalable blockchains that aim to ignite mass adoption of Polygon and Web3.



To support this ambitious product and goal, we are announcing a $100M support fund. 💜 pic.twitter.com/UoaHlWzbeT — Polygon 💚 (@0xPolygon) April 22, 2022

Among other major coins, Cardano (ADA) was down by 2.47 per cent at $0.8941, Algorand (ALGO) was trading with a loss of 0.99 per cent at $0.7144, Binance Coin (BNB) was down by 1.7 per cent at $402.80, Solana (SOL) was also trading with a loss of 2.54 per cent at $99.92, and Polkadot (DOT) fell 0.28 per cent at $18.24.



Today’s top gainer was Shaman King Inu (SHAMAN), which was up by 1190.8 per cent at $0.000000000003315. The top loser was Coinerr (ERR), which was down by 98.85 per cent at $0.00002133.

Meme Coin And DeFi Prices

Dogecoin (DOGE) was down by 1.09 per cent at $0.1351. Its volume to market cap ratio stands at 0.02694. Rival Shiba Inu (SHIB) was down by 1.39 per cent at $0.00002412.

Dogelon Mars (ELON) lost 3.29 per cent to trade at $0.0000009473, Floki Inu (FLOKI) 5.04 per cent at $0.00002571, and Samoyed Coin (SAMO) was down by 1.47 cent at $0.01869.

In the DeFi segment, YFI (yearn.finance) was down by 0.83 per cent at $18,654.73, Terra (LUNA) was trading with a loss of 0.36 per cent at $92.09, Avalanche (AVAX) lost 2.9 per cent at $73.58, Uniswap (UNI) was down by 0.01 per cent to trade at $8.97, and Aave (AAVE) fell 1.85 per cent at $175.67.

Ukraine had declared martial law back when Russia invaded them. But until now, martial law was not imposed for cryptocurrency purchases. Ukraine’s central bank, in a press release, said that individuals might purchase cryptocurrencies with a value of only up to 1,00,000 Ukrainian hryvnia per month and no more than that. This limit also applies to cross-border P2P transactions.

"The infrastructure tooling enables users to achieve desired outcomes easily and quickly. Polygon's goal is to bring mass adoption to Web 3 as the key to blockchain adoption is to provide a comprehensive range of options for enterprises," said Sandeep Naliwal, Co-founder, Polygon, in a statement, reported Coindesk.