Ukraine Receives $26 Million In Crypto Donations; AMC Theatres To Accept DOGE, SHIB

The Ukrainian government has raised $26 million in cryptocurrencies so far, of which approximately $14 million has been disbursed to those who need help. Meanwhile, the European Union Parliament has reportedly deleted some key phrases which said all proof-of-work cryptocurrencies will be banned.

The global crypto market cap increased by 1.41 per cent at $1.93 trillion. The crypto trading volume, however, declined by 3.97 per cent at $105.35 billion, at 8.27 am, as per Coinmarketcap data.

Cryptocurrency Prices

Bitcoin (BTC), the world’s oldest cryptocurrency, was trading at $44,241.70, higher by 2.72 per cent in the last 24 hours.

Ethereum (ETH), the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalisation, was also up by 1.09 per cent at $2,950.20.

This might rev up the Cryptocurrency fans amongst you. AMC IT says that BitPay will be live for AMC online payments on our web site by March 19, and live on our mobile apps by April 16. Possibly a few days earlier. BitPay, and therefore soon AMC, accepts Doge Coin and Shiba Inu. pic.twitter.com/M8lM3Rz2vY — Adam Aron (@CEOAdam) February 28, 2022

“Bitcoin, Ether and other major cryptocurrencies have continued their bullish momentum over the weekend. The market leader is trading at $44,199.84. Investors are deeming crypto to be an increasingly important investment that is apolitical, even in times of geopolitical controversies,” says Gaurav Dahake, CEO and founder, Bitbns.

Among other major coins, Cardano (ADA) was down by 0.89 per cent at $0.955 and Algorand (ALGO) by 0.99 per cent at $0.8455; its market cap was at $5,603,967,294. Binance Coin (BNB) was, however, up by 4.86 per cent at $411.11, while Solana (SOL) rose 2.52 per cent at $99.16 and Polkadot (DOT) 0.26 per cent at $18.74.

Today’s top gainer was SHIBA TRON (SHIBT), which was up by 896.07 per cent at $0.00298. The top loser was ANTIS INU (ANTIS), which was down by 89.47 per cent at $0.000001384.

Meme Coin And DeFi Prices

Dogecoin (DOGE) was up by 1.97 per cent at $0.1344. Its volume to market cap ratio stands at 0.04646. AMC Theatres had announced their intention to start accepting DOGE and Shiba Inu (SHIB) sometime back. Today CEO Adam Aron has tweeted that by March 19, DOGE and SHIB payment will be live on their website.

Rival SHIB was also up by 4.22 per cent at $0.00002663.

Dogelon Mars (ELON) was trading with a gain of 1.51 per cent at $0.0000008424. Floki Inu (FLOKI) was also up by 16.99 per cent at $0.00004309, while Samoyed Coin (SAMO) gained 3.01 per cent at $0.02109.

In the DeFi segment, YFI (yearn.finance) was trading with a gain of 0.97 per cent at $21,532.62, while Terra (LUNA) was up by 6.39 per cent at $93.62. Avalanche (AVAX) was down by 0.2 per cent at $86.57, Uniswap (UNI) lost 1.58 per cent to trade at $10.26, and Aave (AAVE) declined 0.52 per cent to $142.16.

Latest Updates

Michael Chobanian, founder of Kuna, a popular crypto exchange in Ukraine, has said in an interview with Coindesk that approximately $14 million out of $26 million donated cryptocurrencies have been disbursed to those who need help. Since the transactions are done in a crypto blockchain, the records of disbursement are available to verify publicly too.

German news outlet BTC-ECHO has reported that in the upcoming Markets in Crypto Assets (MiCA) legislation in the European Union Parliament, there are some key phrases which put a total ban on all proof-of-work cryptocurrencies, reported Yahoo Finance.