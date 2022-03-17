Ukraine Legalises Cryptocurrencies ; Bitcoin Gains 3%, Ethereum 4%, Shiba Inu 1%

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed a new law legalising cryptocurrencies in the country. Cryptocurrencies will be regulated by Ukraine’s National Securities and Stock Market Commission, said the Ministry of Digital Transformation in a statement.

Meanwhile, Argentina has signed a deal with the IMF (International Monetary Fund) to restructure its debt repayment plan for the $45 million IMF loan. According to a term of the deal, Argentina must discourage the use of cryptocurrencies. “The National Government, for a better safeguard of financial stability, will discourage the use of cryptocurrencies in the prevention of money laundering and informality, likewise the digitization of payments will have official incentives and additional protection will be given to the financial consumer,” read a clause from IMF’s restructuring deal with Argentina, reported News.bitcoin.

The global crypto market cap increased by 0.73 per cent to $1.83 trillion at 8.07 am. The global crypto volume too increased by 28.93 per cent to $101.98 billion, as per Coinmarketcap data.

Kiev

Cryptocurrency Prices

Bitcoin (BTC), the world’s oldest cryptocurrency, was trading at $41,044.40, higher by 3.59 per cent in the last 24 hours.

Ethereum (ETH), the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalisation, was also up by 4.85 per cent at $2,769.74.

“Bitcoin has successfully surpassed the $40,000 threshold. Ether has rebound by 4 per cent in the past 24 hours, trading above $2,700,” says Gaurav Dahake, CEO and founder, Bitbns.

Among other major coins, Cardano (ADA) was up by 0.86 per cent at $0.8361, Algorand (ALGO) by 0.01 per cent at $0.8361, Binance Coin (BNB) by 0.65 per cent at $384.55, Solana (SOL) by 2.57 per cent at $88.07 and Polkadot (DOT) was also trading higher by 2.48 per cent at $19.08.

Today’s top gainer was HydraMeta (HDM), which was up by 760.01 per cent at $0.001077. The top loser was Covid Cutter (CVC), which was down by 91.67 per cent at $0.00009367.

Meme Coin And DeFi Prices

Dogecoin (DOGE) was up by 2.17 per cent at $0.1172. Its volume to market cap ratio stands at 0.03364. Rival Shiba Inu (SHIB) also was up by 1.31 per cent at $0.00002256.

Dogelon Mars (ELON) was trading with a gain of 2.65 per cent at $0.0000007234. Floki Inu (FLOKI) was also up by 6.12 per cent at $0.00002933, while Samoyed Coin (SAMO) gained 0.4 per cent at $0.01746.

In the DeFi segment, YFI (yearn.finance) was trading with a gain of 0.37 per cent at $19,116.81, Terra (LUNA) was down by 2.19 per cent at $87.53, Avalanche (AVAX) gained 5.99 per cent to $75.18, Uniswap (UNI) was up 1.7 per cent to trade at $9.08, and Aave (AAVE) climbed 10.18 per cent to $137.87.