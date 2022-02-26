Saturday, Feb 26, 2022
Ukraine Leader Urges Tim Cook To Block Russia From Apple Products, Services

Ukraine Vice Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov has written an open letter to Apple CEO Tim Cook on Friday asking the tech giant to stop supplying products and services to Russian users following Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine

Apple CEO Tim Cook File AP Photo

Updated: 26 Feb 2022 4:05 pm

In an open letter to the US tech giant, Fedorov urged Apple CEO Tim Cook to take action against Russia following Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

“I’ve contacted @tim_cook, Apple’s CEO, to block the Apple Store for citizens of the Russian Federation, and to support the package of US government sanctions!” he tweeted.

“I appeal to you to stop supplying Apple services and products to the Russian Federation, including blocking access to App Store,” he wrote in the letter. 

“We are sure that such actions will motivate youth and active population of Russia to proactively stop the disgraceful military aggression,” he added.

"Cruse missiles attack residential neighbourhoods, kindergartens and hospitls in the heart of Europe." he wrote.

On Thursday, the White House announced sanctions in response to the Russian invasion, announcing measures that stop Apple and other US tech companies from providing services to the Russian Ministry of Defence or the military.

US, Britain, Canada and European Union, have slapped sanctions on Russia.

