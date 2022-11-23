UK Regulator Launches Probe Into Apple, Google Mobile Dominance

The United Kingdom’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has launched a probe into Alphabet Inc. or Google and Apple. This time, both companies have come under the watchdog’s scanner over alleged mobile dominance. The in-depth investigation has reportedly been launched after a study concluded that Google and Apple exercise a control over operating systems, app stores and web browsers.

According to a Reuters report, the CMA said that “responses to a consultation it launched in June revealed substantial support for a fuller investigation into the matter and into whether iPhone-maker Apple restricts cloud gaming through its App Store.”

The UK regulator’s investigation has reportedly been a result of an over 300-pages long report into competition for mobile operating systems and apps. As per media reports, the said report concluded that both Google and Apple experienced and effective duopoly and played the role of a “gatekeeper.”

The Reuters report further cites CMA’s official statement that reads, “Many UK businesses and web developers tell us they feel that they are being held back by restrictions set by Apple and Google.”

Google has reportedly also said that its Android mobile operating system usually gives users better and greater choice of apps than any other mobile platform. Whereas, Apple said that it would further engage with the UK regulator or CMA in order to explain how its approach “promotes competition and choice, while ensuring consumers’ privacy and security are protected,” the report added.

In the last one month, Google has repeatedly come under scanner for one thing or the other. Before the CMA pulled it up, even here, the Competition Commission of India (CCI) slapped the tech giant with enormous fines for reportedly abusing its market position on Play Store in order to promote its payments app and in-app payment system.