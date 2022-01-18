Wednesday, Jan 19, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

UK Govt Cracks Down On Misleading Crypto Advertisements; Shiba Inu Falls 

UK government plans to bring misleading crypto ads under further scrutiny. Meanwhile, Shiba Inu's price falls; Bitcoin also sees 2.46 per cent drop in price in the last 24 hours.

UK Govt Cracks Down On Misleading Crypto Advertisements; Shiba Inu Falls 
UK Govt Cracks Down On Crypto Ad -

Trending

Updated: 18 Jan 2022 8:11 pm

After Singapore, now the United Kingdom government is coming down on crypto advertisements. "Government’s plan to bring the promotion of crypto assets within the scope of financial promotions legislation. This means the promotion of qualifying crypto assets will be subject to FCA rules in line with the same high standards that other financial promotions such as stocks, shares, and insurance products are held to," says the recent notification on the official website of the government of the UK.  

The price of Bitcoin was down by 2.46 per cent and was trading at $41,799.59 at 5:30 pm, while its dominance in the crypto market is currently at 39.84 per cent, up by 0.27 per cent in the last 24 hours.

Ethereum (ETH) was trading at $3,166.05, with a fall of 3.01 per cent in the last 24 hours, while Binance Coin (BNB) was down by 3.30 per cent over the same period and was trading at $465.71. Solana (SOL) down by 3.64 per cent to $137.41 and Cardano (ADA) was down by 2.84 per cent to $1.48.

Meme Coins 

Samoyedcoin (SAMO) meme coins have fallen over 26 per cent in the last 24 hours; meanwhile, Dogecoin (DOGE), Shiba Inu (SHIB), Dogelon Mars (ELON), and Samoyedcoin (SAMO) have shown a minimal change over the same period of time. 

Dogecoin was down by 2.72 per cent while trading at $0.1651 at 5:30 pm. Rival Shiba Inu was down by 5.07 per cent and was trading at $0.00002788, Dogelon Mars fell by 4.81 per cent and was trading at $0.000001232, while Samoyedcoin was trading at $0.01805 and recorded a fall of 26.73 per cent.

Overall Scenario

The global crypto market cap was $1.99 trillion, registering a decrease of 2.83 per cent in the last 24 hours, while the total crypto market volume was $78.64 billion, up by 12.03 per cent.

PiggyBankDAO(PB) became the biggest gainer, recording a rise of 312.52 per cent; it was trading at $13.94 at 5:30 pm. On the other hand, Cryptoclans (COC) witnessed maximum loss, falling 89.96 per cent; it was trading at $0.02384.

Latest Update 

Unocoin, a crypto exchange added 5 new coins ADA, CELR, GTO, LRC and SAND to its trading platform.  

“The newly added crypto products are a revolutionary and futuristic finance concept that leverages the idea of blockchains with functions that spans across transactions of various nature. With this development, the platform now has 56 coins that our users can access," says Sathvik Vishwanath Co-Founder & CEO, Unocoin.

Tags

Business Bitcoin, Cryptocurrency United Kingdom Bitcoin / Digital Currency
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Business

Microsoft Buys Gamer Activision Blizzard For $68.7 Billion

Microsoft Buys Gamer Activision Blizzard For $68.7 Billion

ICICI Prudential Life Posts Rs 311 Cr Net Income For Dec Quarter; Policy Sales Jump 20 Pc

ICICI Prudential Life Reports Rs 311 Crore Net Income For December Quarter

Sebi tightens rules governing utilisation of IPO proceeds; tweaks OFS norms

Shriram Properties Sales Bookings Up Marginally At Rs 415 Crore In Q3

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Andy Murray of Britain reacts after defeating Nikoloz Basilashvili of Georgia in their first round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia.

Australian Open 2022, Day 2: Andy Murray Passes First Hurdle; Angelique Kerber, Petra Kvitova Out

FIFA President Gianni Infantino speaks with the Best FIFA Men's Player 2021 award winner Robert Lewandowski during the Best FIFA Football Awards 2021 in Zurich, Switzerland.

The Best FIFA Football Awards 2021: Robert Lewandowski Takes Top Honours, Again

Full moon on 'Paush Purnima' in Kolkata. January's full moon is also known as Wolf moon.

Wolf Moon: The First Full Moon of 2022

Soldiers during the rehearsal of the upcoming Republic Day 2022 parade on a cold winter morning at Rajpath in New Delhi.

Soldiers Rehearse For Upcoming Republic Day Parade

Priest Cesar Magana, center, blesses animals and their owners during the feast of St. Anthony, Spain's patron saint of animals, in Pamplona, northern Spain.

People Gather At Church In Spain To Have Their Pets Blessed