Sunday, Oct 23, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business

Two Russian Banks Open Special Vostro Account For Overseas Trade In Rupee

Last month, state-owned UCO Bank received the RBI's approval to open a special Vostro account with Gazprombank of Russia

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 23 Oct 2022 1:58 pm

Two Russian banks have opened a special Vostro account following permission from the Reserve Bank of India to facilitate overseas trade in rupees.

Sberbank and VTB Bank -- the largest and second-largest banks of Russia -- are the first foreign lenders to receive this approval after the RBI announced the guidelines on overseas trade in the rupee in July.

These banks have opened special Vostro accounts in their respective branches in Delhi, sources said.

Last month, state-owned UCO Bank received the RBI's approval to open a special Vostro account with Gazprombank of Russia.

The Kolkata-based lender, among the first banks to receive the regulator's approval following the RBI's decision to promote rupee settlement, opened the account this month.

The move to open the special Vostro account clears the deck for settlement of payments in rupee for trade between India and Russia, enabling cross-border trade in the Indian currency, which the RBI is keen to promote.

The RBI has allowed the special Vostro accounts to invest the surplus balance in Indian government securities to help popularise the new arrangement.

According to reports, Gazprombank is only facing sectoral sanctions and is not under the Specially Designated Nationals, or SDN, sanctions.

Related stories

Demonetisation Behind The Buoyancy In Tax Collections, Says RBI MPC member

UCO Bank already has a Vostro account-based facility in Iran.

 Gazprombank, or GPB, is a privately-owned Russian lender and the third-largest bank in the country by assets.
     
Last month, the RBI and the finance ministry asked the top management of banks and representatives of trade bodies to push export and import transactions in the rupee.
     
They wanted the banks in India to connect with their foreign counterparts for opening special rupee Vostro accounts to facilitate cross-border trade in the Indian currency rather than the popular mode of the US dollar.
    
 "Indian importers undertaking imports through this mechanism shall make payment in INR, which shall be credited into the special Vostro account of the correspondent bank of the partner country, against the invoices for the supply of goods or services from the overseas seller/supplier," RBI had said earlier.
 

Tags

Business Russian Bank UCO Bank RBI Vostro Account Reserve Bank Of India

Outlook Podcast | Who Is Ram?

Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Will Keep Working To Fulfil Guru Sahibs' Vision: PM Modi

Will Keep Working To Fulfil Guru Sahibs' Vision: PM Modi

Book Excerpt: An Ode To Those Walking In Mahatma Gandhi's Footsteps

Book Excerpt: An Ode To Those Walking In Mahatma Gandhi's Footsteps