Tuesday, Feb 15, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Two Cipla Promoters Sell 2 Crore Shares; Promoter Group Now Holds 34.23% In Company

Chairman Y K Hamied and Vice-Chairman MK Hamied, who are non-executive directors and promoters, have sold 2,01,69,756 shares on Tuesday.

Two Cipla Promoters Sell 2 Crore Shares; Promoter Group Now Holds 34.23% In Company
Cipla today is being led by the third generation of the founding family.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 15 Feb 2022 2:56 pm

Two senior members of the promoter family of homegrown pharmaceutical major Cipla Ltd on Tuesday sold over 2 crore shares representing 2.5 per cent of the total issued and paid-up share capital, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Chairman Y K Hamied and Vice-Chairman MK Hamied, who are non-executive directors and promoters, have sold 2,01,69,756 shares on Tuesday. Post this transaction, the promoter group will continue to hold 34.23 per cent in the company, Cipla Executive Vice Chairperson Samina Hamied said in a statement filed on the BSE.

The company, however, did not provide the value at which the shares were sold. 

"The group remains fully committed and invested in the future of Cipla Ltd. The senior promoters, who are both in their 80s, intend to use the funds generated from this sale for personal purposes including philanthropy," she said, adding the promoter group does not plan to sell any further shares in the foreseeable future.

Cipla today is being led by the third generation of the founding family. 

"As a family, we are fully committed to the organisation. I will continue to carry forward the Cipla legacy and drive the company into the future – to achieve new goals and scale new heights," Samina Hamied said. 

Tags

Business National Cipla
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Business

McDonald's To Offer Free Books To Children With Happy Meal

McDonald's To Offer Free Books To Children With Happy Meal

SpiceJet Turns Profitable In Q3, Reports Profit Of Rs 42 crore in December quarter

 Experts Welcome Maha Govt's Announcement To Study Phase Down Of Thermal Plants

Engineering, Petroleum Sectors Help Exports Jump 25% To $34.5 Billion In Jan

Sensex, Nifty Stage Strong Rebound On Broad-Based Buying Interest

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

A member of staff poses next to the 'Nebra Sky Disc' which dates from around 1600 BCE, and is the oldest surviving representation of the cosmos, on display at The World of Stonehenge' exhibition at the British Museum in London. The Nebra Disc was found in Nebra in Saxony-Anhalt in East Germany in 1999.

World Of Stonehenge: A Journey Back To The Roots

People wear masks in St. Mark's Square, during the Venice Carnival, in Venice, Italy.

Venice Carnival Draws Huge Crowd As World Resumes Post-Pandemic

Congress takes out campaign in Punjab ahead of Assembly elections 2022

Congress Campaign Rally For Punjab Elections 2022

Students attend a class after schools reopened for nursery to VIII standard, as Covid-induced restrictions ease, at a school in New Delhi.

Schools Reopen As Covid Cases Drop Across The Nation

Akhilesh Yadav campaigns in support of Azam Khan and his son Abdullah Azam Khan in Rampur, Uttar Pradesh.

Knife In The Head?