Twitter May Soon Charge $20 Per Month For Verification: Report

Ever since SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk has become the new Twitter boss, news headlines have not stopped. Adding to the list of changes being introduced to the micro blogging platform, now is paid verification. As per a report in The Verge, Musk owned Twitter is likely to start charging close to $20 per month for verification and related features.

According to the internal correspondence accessed by the publication, a directive has been issued by billionaire Elon Musk and his team to change Twitter Blue. The feature, which is currently optional, may soon become a more expensive subscription and also entail the feature of verification, as per the report.

For the unversed, Twitter Blue is currently an optional service with additional features, charged at $4.99 a month. If the directive as mentioned in the report turns out to be true, Twitter users may soon be charged around $19.99 per month for the new Twitter Blue subscription. The report in The Verge reads, “Under the current plan, verified users would have 90 days to subscribe or lose their blue checkmark.”

Before this, Musk also Tweeted about the changes being introduced in the verification process while replying to a Twitter user's post. He wrote, "The whole verification process is being revamped right now."

The whole verification process is being revamped right now — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 30, 2022

In addition to the paid Twitter verification, an ultimatum has also been served to the employees to complete this project by a deadline, else they would be sacked. The report reads, “Employees working on the project were told on Sunday that they need to meet a deadline of November 7th to launch the feature or they will be fired.”

Ever since Elon Musk took charge of the Twitter deal, the billionaire has been clear about his intent to “revamp” the social media platform. From bringing structural changes in Twitter’s management to revamping features used by users, several changes have been seen so far and as experts suggest, it is only the beginning.