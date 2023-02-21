Twitter Layoffs Now Impact Employees From Sales Team: Report

SpaceX and Tesla CEO-led Elon Musk has reportedly fired more Twitter employees. As per updates, Twitter layoffs have now impacted employees from the sales team, days after mass layoffs created havoc at the social media platform.

As per a report in The Information, the exact number of layoffs at Twitter is not yet known. However, with this round of mass layoffs, it is certain that another bunch of people have been impacted adversely. The report adds that as of last month, Twitter had about 800 employees in Sales and Marketing teams.

Before the news of these mass layoffs at Twitter surfaced, the social media giant also reportedly shut its offices in Delhi and Mumbai and sent the staff home. While back then, what hinted towards more job cuts in Twitter India offices, turned out to only be a notification for work from home in order to cut some cost. It must be noted that Twitter India’s office in Bangalore is still functional as it houses most engineers.

Twitter layoffs too, till date, have been seen as a move to cut costs to bring the social media platform back in the game. Last year, when Elon Musk took over Twitter, he fired close to 3,500 employees, signaling that tech layoffs are here.

In addition to this, all eyes are also set on the next Twitter CEO as last week, the Chief Twit reportedly mentioned finding a CEO for Twitter most likely by the end of this year.