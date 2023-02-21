Tuesday, Feb 21, 2023
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

Twitter Layoffs Now Impact Employees From Sales Team: Report

Home Business

Twitter Layoffs Now Impact Employees From Sales Team: Report

Before the news of these mass layoffs at Twitter surfaced, the social media giant also reportedly shut its offices in Delhi and Mumbai and sent the staff home

Twitter layoffs
Twitter layoffs

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 21 Feb 2023 9:13 am

SpaceX and Tesla CEO-led Elon Musk has reportedly fired more Twitter employees. As per updates, Twitter layoffs have now impacted employees from the sales team, days after mass layoffs created havoc at the social media platform. 

As per a report in The Information, the exact number of layoffs at Twitter is not yet known. However, with this round of mass layoffs, it is certain that another bunch of people have been impacted adversely. The report adds that as of last month, Twitter had about 800 employees in Sales and Marketing teams. 

Before the news of these mass layoffs at Twitter surfaced, the social media giant also reportedly shut its offices in Delhi and Mumbai and sent the staff home. While back then, what hinted towards more job cuts in Twitter India offices, turned out to only be a notification for work from home in order to cut some cost. It must be noted that Twitter India’s office in Bangalore is still functional as it houses most engineers. 

Related stories

TCS Not Considering Layoffs, Hiring Impacted Employees From Start-Ups

Tech Layoffs 2023: Apple Fires Contract Workers Months After Avoiding Mass Layoffs, Report

After Mass Layoffs At Twitter, Elon Musk Shuts Two Of Three Twitter India Offices: Report 

Twitter layoffs too, till date, have been seen as a move to cut costs to bring the social media platform back in the game. Last year, when Elon Musk took over Twitter, he fired close to 3,500 employees, signaling that tech layoffs are here. 

In addition to this, all eyes are also set on the next Twitter CEO as last week, the Chief Twit reportedly mentioned finding a CEO for Twitter most likely by the end of this year. 

Tags

Business Twitter Mass Layoffs Tech Layoffs Economy Recession Elon Musk
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Parking Challan For Kartik Aaryan: Mumbai Police Share 'Punchnama' Style Post For Him

Parking Challan For Kartik Aaryan: Mumbai Police Share 'Punchnama' Style Post For Him

Syria Earthquake: Meet White Helmets, The Leading Humanitarian Group In War-torn Syria

Syria Earthquake: Meet White Helmets, The Leading Humanitarian Group In War-torn Syria