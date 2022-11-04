Friday, Nov 04, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business

Elon Musk Fires Twitter Employees In India: Report

Twitter on Friday laid off scores of employees from its marketing and communications department in India

Elon Musk at Twitter headquarters
Elon Musk at Twitter headquarters Photo: PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 04 Nov 2022 7:25 pm

Elon Musk-led Twitter on Friday announced mass layoffs in India amid a global restructuring plan by the microblogging platform.

Twitter on Friday laid off scores of employees from its marketing and communications department in India, Hindustan Times reported, adding that layoffs have taken place across several verticals.

“Many people have been sacked but it’s not confirmed that the entire team is gone. This is happening globally,” people familiar with the matter told Hindustan Times, commenting on sackings from the marketing and communications department.

Twitter Sued For Mass Layoffs

Twitter layoffs news has reportedly created problems for the micro blogging website. As per a media report, the Elon Musk acquired company has been sued for mass layoffs in California. Several employees have alleged that Twitter didn't give them enough notice before sacking them, as per the report.

According to a Bloomberg report, a class-action lawsuit was filed on Thursday in San Francisco federal court. The workers have alleged that Twitter was sacking its employees without giving them enough notice, which was reportedly in violation of the federal and California law.


 

Related stories

Plea Challenging Suspension Of Twitter Accounts In Delhi HC Blames Elon Musk, Dismissed With Rs 25K Costs

Worried About Losing Your Twitter Blue Tick? All You Need To Know About Twitter Blue Changes By Elon Musk 

Twitter Down For Several Users As Elon Musk Sets Stage For Layoffs

Tags

Business National Twitter Twitter India MD Elon Musk
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Who Is Isudan Gadhvi, AAP's Chief Ministerial Candidate For Gujarat

Who Is Isudan Gadhvi, AAP's Chief Ministerial Candidate For Gujarat

Kapil Dev's Wife Romi Bhatia Was Reminded Of Herself While Watching 'Double XL'

Kapil Dev's Wife Romi Bhatia Was Reminded Of Herself While Watching 'Double XL'