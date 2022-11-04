Elon Musk-led Twitter on Friday announced mass layoffs in India amid a global restructuring plan by the microblogging platform.

Twitter on Friday laid off scores of employees from its marketing and communications department in India, Hindustan Times reported, adding that layoffs have taken place across several verticals.

“Many people have been sacked but it’s not confirmed that the entire team is gone. This is happening globally,” people familiar with the matter told Hindustan Times, commenting on sackings from the marketing and communications department.

Twitter Sued For Mass Layoffs

Twitter layoffs news has reportedly created problems for the micro blogging website. As per a media report, the Elon Musk acquired company has been sued for mass layoffs in California. Several employees have alleged that Twitter didn't give them enough notice before sacking them, as per the report.

According to a Bloomberg report, a class-action lawsuit was filed on Thursday in San Francisco federal court. The workers have alleged that Twitter was sacking its employees without giving them enough notice, which was reportedly in violation of the federal and California law.



