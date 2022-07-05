Tuesday, Jul 05, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business

Twitter Complies With Meity Final Notice

On June 26, the microblogging site submitted a separate list of over 80 Twitter accounts and tweets that it has blocked based on a request from the government in 2021

undefined
Twitter .

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 05 Jul 2022 8:52 am

The government in May had asked Twitter to act on content related to Khalistan and accounts eulogising terrorists in Kashmir. Later in June, the government asked Twitter to act on around 60 accounts.

According to sources, Twitter has taken action on the request and reported compliance.

On June 26, the microblogging site submitted a separate list of over 80 Twitter accounts and tweets that it has blocked based on a request from the government in 2021.

Related stories

RBI Gives Green Signal To HDFC, HDFC Bank Merger Proposal

The request from the government was to block multiple accounts and some tweets from the international advocacy group Freedom House, journalists, politicians and supporters of the farmers' protest.
 

Tags

Business Twitter MeiTY Freedom House Journalists Politicians
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Udaipur Killing: Curfew Relaxed For 12 Hours As Situation Normalises, Internet Remains Suspended

Udaipur Killing: Curfew Relaxed For 12 Hours As Situation Normalises, Internet Remains Suspended

Delhi: DU English Teachers Fear Job Loss Under New Curriculum

Delhi: DU English Teachers Fear Job Loss Under New Curriculum