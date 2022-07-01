Friday, Jul 01, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business

TVS Motor Reports 22% Rise In Total Sales In June

Domestic two-wheeler sales were at 1,93,090 units in June 2022. It stood at 1,45,413 units in the year-ago period, up 33 per cent

undefined
TVS Motor.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 01 Jul 2022 7:41 pm

TVS Motor Company on Friday reported a 22 per cent increase in total sales at 3,08,501 units in June.

The company had sold 2,51,886 units in the same month last year, TVS Motor Company said in a statement.

Total two-wheelers sales grew 23 per cent last month at 2,93,715 units as against 2,38,092 units in June 2021, it added.

Related stories

TVS Motor aims to build sustained dominant play in EV segment

TVS Motor Launches New iQube E-Scooter Model Starting At Rs 98,000

Domestic two-wheeler sales were at 1,93,090 units in June 2022. It stood at 1,45,413 units in the year-ago period, up 33 per cent.

"The shortage in the supply of semiconductors has impacted the production and sales of premium two-wheelers," TVS Motor said.

The company further said, "We are working aggressively with alternate sources and taking every effort to improve supplies at the earliest. Some improvement has been seen this month."

Three-wheeler sales last month grew by 7 per cent at 14,786 units. It was at 13,794 units in June 2021, it added.

Total exports grew by 8 per cent at 1,14,449 units in June 2022 as compared to 1,06,246 units in the preceding year, the company said. 

Tags

Business Automobile Sector Automobile Industry Automobiles Automobile Manufacturers Automobile Companies Two-wheeler Sales Two Wheeler TVS Motor Company TVS Motor
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Remarks Against Prophet Mohammad: Nupur Sharma Doesn't Turn Up Before Mumbai Cops To Record Statement

Remarks Against Prophet Mohammad: Nupur Sharma Doesn't Turn Up Before Mumbai Cops To Record Statement

Less than 1 Crore Retail Investors Trade On NSE, Says RBI’s Financial Stability Report

Less than 1 Crore Retail Investors Trade On NSE, Says RBI’s Financial Stability Report