Monday, May 02, 2022
TVS Motor Drives In NTORQ 125 XT Scooter Tagged At Rs 1.03 Lakh

The NTORQ 125 XT comes with a SmartXonnect connectivity platform and around 60 other features, making it the most tech-advanced scooter on sale in the country

TVS NTORQ 125 XT

Updated: 02 May 2022 1:43 pm

TVS Motor Company on Monday said it has launched a new variant of its NTORQ 125 scooter priced at Rs 1,02,823 (ex-showroom Delhi).

The NTORQ 125 XT comes with a SmartXonnect connectivity platform and around 60 other features, making it the most tech-advanced scooter on sale in the country, TVS Motor Company said in a statement.

The features include a voice assist feature, which can now accept voice commands directly, start-stop function, among others, it added.

"The TVS NTORQ 125 XT has set a new benchmark in the connected two-wheeler mobility experience with never seen hi-tech features," TVS Motor Company Senior Vice President (Marketing) – Commuters, Corporate Brand & Dealer Transformation, Aniruddha Haldar said.

The tech-savvy Gen Z will be delighted by the TVS NTORQ experience that just went up a big notch in keeping their connected lifestyles, he added. 

TVS NTORQ 125 XT comes with a 124.8 cc engine that generates 6.9 kW of power. 

