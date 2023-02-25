Saturday, Feb 25, 2023
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

Tube Investment India's Subsidiary TI Clean Mobility To Raise Rs 3,000 Crore By March 2024

Home Business

Tube Investment India's Subsidiary TI Clean Mobility To Raise Rs 3,000 Crore By March 2024

TII aims to play a significant role in the electrification of vehicles in the productive segment to enable India's 30 per cent EV penetration target by 2030

TICM is focused on manufacturing and marketing of electric three-wheelers
TICM is focused on manufacturing and marketing of electric three-wheelers

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 25 Feb 2023 3:28 pm

Tube Investment India's wholly-owned subsidiary TI Clean Mobility (TICM) will raise Rs 3,000 crore by March 2024 to fuel its electric vehicle business, a release said on Saturday. Of this, TII (Tube Investment India) has already invested Rs 639 crore, the company said in a statement.

TICM is focused on manufacturing and marketing of electric three-wheelers. It is also into the manufacturing and marketing of e-tractors an electric heavy commercial vehicles through its subsidiaries. "TI Clean Mobility has signed definitive documents with TII, Multiples Private Equity Fund III, State Bank of India along with other co-investors to raise capital up to Rs 1,950 crore in the form of equity and compulsorily converted preferential shares (CCPS).

"The total investment by Multiples, SBI and other co-investors would aggregate up to Rs 1,200 crore," it said in the statement. Investment by TII will be to the tune of Rs 750 crore, of which it has already invested Rs 639 crore by way of equity and ICD, it said.

Related stories

Electric Vehicle Manufacturers Welcome Continuation Of Import Sops

India's Electric Vehicles Value Chain Revenue Pool Expected To Reach $76-100 Billion By 2030: Report

How Tata Motors Is Acing Electric Vehicle Market in India With One EV At A Time

Further, TICP plans to raise additional funding of Rs 1,050 crore by the end of March 2024, which will take the total fund raise to Rs 3,000 crore, the company stated. "TICMPL is focused on the productive segment of the EV -- three-wheelers, tractors and heavy commercial vehicles. The confidence reposed by such as Multiples and SBI will give the company the necessary impetus by scaling the operations through organic and inorganic means," said M A M Arunachalam, Chairman of TII and TICMPL.

TII aims to play a significant role in the electrification of vehicles in the productive segment to enable India's 30 per cent EV penetration target by 2030, said S Vellayan, executive vice chairman, TII.

Tags

Business Tube Investments Of India TI Clean Mobility Indian Economy Sustainability Business Electric Vehicles (EVs)
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

When And Where To Watch MUFC Vs NUFC Live

When And Where To Watch MUFC Vs NUFC Live

Delhi MCD Elections: Ruckus Erupts Again As Mayor Declares One Vote Invalid

Delhi MCD Elections: Ruckus Erupts Again As Mayor Declares One Vote Invalid