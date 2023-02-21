Wednesday, Feb 22, 2023
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

Travellers From G-20 Nations Can Avail UPI Facility At 3 Airports

Home Business

Travellers From G-20 Nations Can Avail UPI Facility At 3 Airports

Eligible travellers would be issued Prepaid Payment Instruments (PPI) wallets linked to UPI for making payments at merchant outlets

Unified Payments Service (UPI)
Unified Payments Service (UPI)

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 21 Feb 2023 9:07 pm

The RBI on Tuesday said travellers from G-20 countries arriving at Bengaluru, Mumbai and New Delhi international airports can get Prepaid Payment Instruments wallets linked to UPI for making payments to over five crore merchant outlets across India.

Earlier this month, the Reserve Bank made an announcement regarding allowing access to UPI to foreign nationals and NRIs visiting India.

To start with, the RBI said, the facility is available to travellers from G-20 countries, at select international airports (Bengaluru, Mumbai and New Delhi).

Related stories

UPI-PayNow Linkage Will Allow Residents In Singapore And India To Undertake Faster And Cost-Effective Digital Transfers: PM Lee

UPI Linkage With Singapore’s PayNow, Here’s How It Will Benefit Indians

Now Make UPI Transactions Through Credit Cards; Know Companies Offering The Facility

Eligible travellers would be issued Prepaid Payment Instruments (PPI) wallets linked to UPI for making payments at merchant outlets. 

"Delegates from G20 countries can also avail of this facility at various meeting venues," the RBI said.

Initially, ICICI Bank, IDFC First Bank and two non-bank PPI issuers, Pine Labs Private Limited and Transcorp International Limited will issue UPI-linked wallets.

"Travellers visiting India can now experience the convenience of UPI payments at over five crore merchant outlets across India, that accept QR Code-based UPI payments," the RBI said.

The G20 or Group of 20 is an intergovernmental forum of the world's major developed and developing economies.

It comprises Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the UK, the US, and the European Union (EU).

Payment transactions through UPI rose 1.3 per cent on-month to a high of nearly Rs 13 lakh crore in January.

Tags

Business G20 UPI
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Nations: No Clarity On Neutrality, No Olympics For Russia

Nations: No Clarity On Neutrality, No Olympics For Russia

Karnataka Government Warns Action Against Two IAS, IPS Officers Amid Public Spat

Karnataka Government Warns Action Against Two IAS, IPS Officers Amid Public Spat