Monday, Aug 01, 2022
Toyota Kirloskar Reports Highest Monthly Wholesales In July At 19,693 Units

The company's wholesales were 50 per cent more than the 13,105 units it sold in July 2021

Updated: 01 Aug 2022 3:24 pm

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) on Monday reported its highest-ever dispatches in a month at 19,693 units in July.

The company's wholesales were 50 per cent more than the 13,105 units it sold in July 2021.

"The month of July has been phenomenal for the company. Both in terms of sales as well as our endeavor towards 'mass electrification' in India, as we unveiled the first self-charging strong hybrid electric vehicle in the high volume B SUV segment- the Urban Cruiser Hyryder," TKM Associate Vice-President (Sales, and Strategic Marketing) Atul Sood said in a statement.

The response to the model has been exceptional, especially the customer's choice for strong hybrids, further reiterating Toyota's global prowess when it comes to the manufacturing and sales of electrified vehicles worldwide, he added.

The company's highest-ever wholesales in a single month in July reinforces the popularity of the models like the Innova Crysta and Fortuner, Sood said.

