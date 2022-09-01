Thursday, Sep 01, 2022
Toyota Kirloskar Motor Sales Rise 17% In August To 14,959 Units

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) on Thursday reported 17 per cent increase in total wholesales at 14,959 units for August

Updated: 01 Sep 2022 3:39 pm

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) on Thursday reported 17 per cent increase in total wholesales at 14,959 units for August. 

The automaker had dispatched 12,772 units to its dealers in August 2021. 

"Last month, our segment leading models like the Innova Crysta, Fortuner and the Legender witnessed unprecedented customer orders, further reiterating the strong appreciation that Toyota models enjoy in these segments," TKM Associate Vice President, Sales, and Strategic Marketing Atul Sood said in a statement.  

The new Glanza and the Urban Cruiser continue to garner customer interest as well as robust customer orders, he added. 

Besides, the premium MPV Vellfire has performed exceptionally well, registering a growth of close to 120 per cent, Sood noted. 

"Furthermore, with the onset of the festive season, we hope the Urban Cruiser Hyryder along with the upcoming Limited Edition Crysta Gasoline, and all other vehicles in the Toyota line-up will further aid us in catering to the myriad mobility needs of our Indian consumers,” he added.
 

