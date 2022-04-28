Toyota Kirloskar Motor Reaches 20 Lakh Units Cumulative Wholesales Milestone

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) on Thursday said it has reached the 20 lakh units cumulative wholesales milestone ever since its inception in India.

The company, which started production in the country in December 1999, said it achieved the feat in April 2022, while handing over a new Glanza hatchback at its dealership, Nippon Toyota at Trichur, Kerala.

"Over the last two decades, Toyota has developed a solid foundation of renowned quality, durability, and reliability (QDR) and we hope we will be able to cater to more segments as well as newer markets in 2022 and beyond, helping us achieve our ultimate goal of delivering 'Mass Happiness to All'," TKM Associate Vice President, Sales, and Strategic Marketing Atul Sood said.

Over the years, the company has continued to expand its product lineup providing a wide range of options, tailored to meet the evolving needs of the Indian customers, TKM said.

Apart from its popular multi-purpose vehicle Innova Crysta and SUV Fortuner, the company has also introduced compact SUV Urban Cruiser and premium hatchback Glanza, the cross-based versions of Maruti Suzuki's Vitara Brezza and Baleno respectively.

While the company has been successful with Innova Crysta and Fortuner, its made-for-India products like sedan Etios and hatchback Etios Liva could not match up with the former two.

However, its self-charging vehicles, Camry hybrid, and Vellfire have created their own niche.

Camry Hybrid is the first locally manufactured strong self-charging hybrid electric vehicle in India, the company said.

Moving forward, TKM said its aim is to expand footprints with a special focus on Tier II and Tier III markets.