Toshiba To Supply Rechargeable Lithium-Ion Cells To EVage Automotive

The cells will be used for the battery packs of EVage's 10,000 vehicles

Updated: 11 Oct 2022 6:29 pm

Toshiba India will supply rechargeable lithium-ion cells to electric commercial vehicle maker EVage Automotive.
     
The cells will be used for the battery packs of EVage's 10,000 vehicles.
     
The two companies have entered into a pact in this regard. The pact guarantees availability of enough cells in 2023 to meet EVage's production ramp-up and fulfilment of the existing reservations for its delivery vans in India, according to a statement on Tuesday.
     
The partnership follows two years of development and joint validation to incorporate these cells into EVage's proprietary ultra-stable and rapid charging battery packs, the company said, adding that this also ensures that EVage meets its cost and margin targets.
     
This is the first deployment of lithium titanium oxide cells in commercial delivery vans, assisting EVage vehicles to achieve breakthroughs in battery safety, it said.
     
Shuichi Ito, Managing Director of Toshiba India said the agreement will help EVage to introduce the next-generation electric commercial vehicles and address the issue of air pollution from tail-pipe emissions. 
 

