Wednesday, Jan 26, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Torrent Pharma December Quarter Profit Slips 16% To Rs 249 Crore

The company's revenue from operations in the third quarter stood at Rs 2,108 crore as compared to Rs 1,995 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal.

Torrent Pharma December Quarter Profit Slips 16% To Rs 249 Crore
The company's revenue from operations in the third quarter stood at Rs 2,108 crore. - Deposit Photos

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 26 Jan 2022 5:07 pm

Torrent Pharmaceuticals on Tuesday said its consolidated net profit declined by 16 per cent to Rs 249 crore for the third quarter ended December 2021 on account of muted performance in the US market. 

 The drugmaker had posted a net profit of Rs 297 crore in the October-December period of the 2020-21 fiscal. 

 The company's revenue from operations in the third quarter stood at Rs 2,108 crore as compared to Rs 1,995 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal, Torrent Pharmaceuticals said in a statement. 

 "Due to the prolonged delays in reinspection of our US facilities on account of the pandemic, coupled with higher than anticipated pricing pressure, our US business has been adversely affected during this quarter," Torrent Pharmaceuticals Chairman Samir Mehta noted. 

 The company remains hopeful of its prospects in the US market as soon as the facilities are reinspected, he added.  

 The firm has also initiated cost optimisation measures which should help it get back on track with respect to margins in the upcoming quarters, Mehta stated. 

"Our India business continues to be on a strong footing delivering significantly higher than market growth during the quarter," he noted. 

 The company said its US revenues during the period under review stood at Rs 235 crore, a year-on-year drop of 20 per cent. India revenues rose by 15 per cent to Rs 1,072 crore.  

The company's board has declared an interim dividend of Rs 25 per equity share (500 per cent), it said. 

Tags

Business National Torrent Pharma Pharmaceutical Hub Pharmaceuticals: Drugs & Medicines Pharmaceutical Industry
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Business

Vedanta Demerger Call By March-end: Anil Agarwal

Vedanta Demerger Call By March-end: Anil Agarwal

Coal Ministry CPSEs Clock 28.33% Growth In Capex

TCS 2nd Most Valuable IT Services Brand Globally: Brand Finance

Construction Sector Should Substitute Diesel With Alternative Fuels: Nitin Gadkari

Indiabulls Sells Off 40-Acre Land Worth Rs 580 Crore To Elan group

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Walls of New Delhi's Rajpath painted with iconic figures of freedom fighters

Wall Paintings At Rajpath On 73rd Republic Day

Glimpses of Republic Day Parade 2022, at Rajpath in New Delhi.

In Pictures | Republic Day Parade 2022

People throw snowballs each other on the snow-covered park in Istanbul, Turkey.

Heavy Snowstorm Continues In Turkey

Women take a selfie infront of a Republic Day decoration.

Tricolour Decoration Across The Country Ahead of Republic Day

Government buildings along the Rajpath, illuminated with tricolour lights ahead of Republic Day, at Vijay Chowk in New Delhi.

Buildings Illuminated In Tricolour Ahead Of Republic Day