Top 5 Stock In Which Mutual Funds Invested This September

Mutual fund houses bought Rs 60,869.9 crore worth of shares from the Indian stock market, and out of these, they invested Rs 45,443.5 crore into 67 large-cap stocks.

They invested Rs 9,328.03 into 88 mid-cap stocks, and Rs 6,098.3 crore into 230 small-cap stocks.

Here’s the list of the top-5 stocks in which the mutual fund houses invested in September.

Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL)

This large-cap stock falls under the industrial sector of the stock market and is an Indian government-owned aerospace and defence equipment manufacturing company. The profit-to-equity ratio, which is the price of the share divided by earnings per share, for BEL’s share is 31.02.

The company recently paid a dividend of Rs 1.50 per share and also had previously awarded two bonus shares to the shareholders who were holding one share on the record date. The stock has risen 46.38 per cent in one year. Its revenue rose 9.6 per cent on a year-on-year (y-o-y) basis in FY22.

Infosys Ltd (INFY)

It is the second-largest Information Technology company in India by market capitalisation. The profit-to-equity ratio of the stock is 28.27, while the total revenue of the company stood at 1.37 lakh crore as of the latest financial earnings report. The stock has gone down by 17.48 per cent in one year.

They recently announced a dividend of Rs 16.50 per share, and a buyback offer at Rs 1,850 to reward their shareholders. Infosys’ revenue for Q2 FY23 stood at Rs 4,555 crore, and the profit after tax for the quarter stood at Rs 749 crore.

Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd (KOTAKBANK)

It is the fourth bank in the NIFTY Bank index, and has a market cap of Rs 3.6 lakh crore. The company’s profit-to-equity ratio is 30.56, while the company’s revenue for the Q1 FY23 stood at Rs 11,659 crore, which decreased by 31.26 per cent in comparison to the previous quarter. Its profits decreased by 29.2 per cent in comparison with the previous quarter.

Although 40.55 per cent of the company’s shares were held by foreign institutions, only 8.99 per cent were held by mutual fund houses, as of the last earnings report.

Maruti Suzuki (MARUTI)

Maruti Suzuki is the top manufacturer in the auto sector by market capitalisation. Its market cap stood at Rs 2.6 lakh crore. Its profit-to-equity ratio stood at 59.35, and the stock was up by 15.2 per cent in one year. The Q1 FY23 revenue stood at Rs 2.65 lakh crore, and the profit after tax of the company stood at Rs 10,362 crore.

Maruti Suzuki paid a dividend of Rs 60 to its shareholders, which is a 33.3 per cent increase from the previous dividend. According to a recent report released by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), the sales of passenger vehicles nearly doubled to 307,389 units in comparison to the year ago period.

Housing Development Finance Corp Ltd (HDFC)

HDFC is a holdings company that has a market capitalisation of Rs. 4.23 lakh crore. It is the 10th company in the NIFTY 50 benchmark index. The company finances loans for the purchase and construction of residential properties. Its profit-to-equity ratio is 18.75. The company paid a dividend of Rs 30 per share to its investors. The company’s stock has fallen by 17.07 per cent in one year. On June 17, 2022, the stock touched Rs 2,051, its lowest

