Top-4 FIFA World Cup Fan Tokens And Their Prices

The FIFA World Cup 2022 is currently underway in Qatar, and fan tokens are seeing extremely high volatility.

Some football fans might benefit from the current volatility even if their main goal of having these tokens is to let supporters feel closer to their favourite teams.

Here are the top FIFA World Cup fan tokens and their price forecast.

Spain National Football Team Fan Tokens (SNFT)

SNFT is now up 3.41 per cent over the previous 24 hours, trading at $0.2954 at the time of this report. Investors can earn a respectable return on their investment in SNFT if it follows Bitcoin ’s growth path, claims CoinDataFlow.

By the end of 2023, the price of the Spain National Football Team Fan Token is expected to be $0.4141, according to the token’s historical pricing data. It might also touch $0.47622 a year from now. In the following three years, the price of the Spain National Football Team Fan Token may fluctuate between two extremes: $2.78772 at its highest and $0.18149 at its lowest. By the end of 2024, the Spain National Football Team Fan Token price is expected to be $0.77052, and by the end of 2025, it might even reach $1.2467.

Portugal National Team Fan Token (POR)

At the time of writing, the 24-hour dollar volume for the Portugal National Team Fan Token was $6,251,971.27, and it was trading at $4.85. Within the past 24 hours, POR’s price has gone up by 0.34 per cent. The market value of POR is currently $19,461,904.65.

By the end of 2023, CoinArbitrageBot predicts that the price of the Portugal National Team Fan Token will be $4.54206. This prediction is based on historical pricing data. In a year’s time, it can amount to $5.67757. The price of POR has a range of $33.2357 at its highest and $2.80699 at its lowest over the next three years. By the end of 2024, their predictions state that POR will cost around $9.18631. At the end of 2025, it may likely reach $14.8634. The AI analyst at Wallet Investor believes that POR has a promising future and will continue to trend upward.

Argentine Football Association Fan Token (ARG)

ARG’s journey started on May 12, 2022, at $0.424316, and in the past six months, it has increased by 1,156.14 per cent. ARG is now down 0.6 per cent from the day before, trading at $5.36.

The Argentine Football Association Fan Token (ARG) has a positive view and will continue to trend positively in the future, according to Wallet Investor’s AI analyst.

By the end of 2023, CoinArbitrageBot predicts that the Argentine Football Association Fan Token will cost $5.6195, based on historical price data. In a year’s time, it can also touch $6.7434. In the following three years, it can rise as high as $39.475. The lowest amount it might fall to is $3.47285. By the end of 2024, their predictions state that the price of ARG will be approximately $10.9108, and by the end of 2025, it might reach $17.6537.

Brazil National Team Fan Token (BFT)

The price of the Brazil National Football Team Fan Token (BFT) is now $0.6582. Its market value is $19.6 million. BFT has increased by 19.31 per cent in the last 24 hours.

The Brazil National Football Team Fan Token price is predicted by CoinArbitrageBot to hit $0.83827 by the end of 2023, based on previous price data. The highest level it might reach in the ensuing three years is $5.6432, and the lowest level it might reach is $0.37864. They predict that the BFT price will be about $1.55977 by the end of 2024, and that it might perhaps reach $2.52371 by the end of 2025.